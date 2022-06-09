Crash on I-95 in Hanover causes 4-mile backup

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A crash has occurred on I-95 North in Hanover resulting in a four-mile backup, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The northbound left and center lanes are closed near mile marker 98, around a half mile north of Route 30, due to the crash.

According to VDOT, there is currently a four-mile backup and delays are expected until further notice.

This article will be update once more information is available. Stay with 8News for the latest coverage.

