Hanover, VA

Crash on I-95 in Hanover causes 4-mile backup

By Krystian Hajduczka
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A crash has occurred on I-95 North in Hanover resulting in a four-mile backup, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The northbound left and center lanes are closed near mile marker 98, around a half mile north of Route 30, due to the crash.

According to VDOT, there is currently a four-mile backup and delays are expected until further notice.

This article will be update once more information is available. Stay with 8News for the latest coverage.

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

