Portland makes list of cities with the most female six-figure earners

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite high inflation and economic uncertainty, Portland is standing out as a city with a high percentage of women earning six-figure salaries.

According to SmartAsset , women continue to be underrepresented in higher-paying jobs.

2020 Census data notes that women make up less than 30% of six-figure earners in the U.S. While this figure marks progress from a decade prior when only 23% of six-figure earners were women, women continue to face tighter budgets than men generally, added the financial technology company.

“In large cities with higher costs of living, a six-figure salary may be even more necessary to pay for housing costs, food and other necessities, while also growing one’s savings,” said SmartAsset.

In this study , the company said it analyzed data from the 100 largest U.S. cities to identify and rank where the most female six-figure earners are located in 2022. It considered the percentage of women workers earning $100,000 or more and the percentage of six-figure earners who are women.

Portland was ranked number nine on a list of 24 cities with 18.19% of female workers who earn six figures and 35.86% of six-figure earners who are women. The Rose City also tied with Jersey, City, New Jersey.

“(Portland) has the 15th-highest percentage of women who are six-figure earners… Median earnings for full-time working women in Portland are about $52,800,” according to the study.

