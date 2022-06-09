Man arrested in connection to Vicksburg stabbing
VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg police arrested a man early Monday morning in connection to a stabbing.
Police said Levon Pinckney, 32, was charged with aggravated assault after the incident happened on Speed Street the previous night.JPD investigating after body found on Wooddell Drive
There’s no word on the victim’s condition as of Thursday, June 9.
Pinckney appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $50,000 bond.
