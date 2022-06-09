ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSU to Host GASP Summer Camps

 5 days ago

June 9, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – June 19th – June 24th will be the dates for GASP- Gamecock Arts Summer Program hosted by Jacksonville State University. If you are looking for a creative summer camp this is the answer! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join other creative high school students in one of the six summer camp options! This year’s camps include visual Arts, acting, and creative Writing. The 2022 GASP camps will have residential and non- residential options. What is GASP? The Gamecock Arts Summer Program (GASP) is an opportunity for high school students aged 14-18 to experience college-level art and performance activities. This program is geared towards talented students who are serious about furthering their Arts and Humanities Education. The classes and workshops will be taught by faculty and graduate students of the Art & Design, Film & Theatre, Music, and English departments. In addition to participating in workshops, performances, and art shows, the students will also have recreational time on campus, as well as dining at the Jack Hopper Dining Hall or TMB.

The 2022 GASP camps will be Sunday evening- Friday afternoon. The camps will be held separately, but recreation time will allow the students to come together and collaborate.

For questions or concerns, please email Program Director Morgan Worsham at mworsham@jsu.edu.

Tickets: www.jsu.edu/gasp/registration.html

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

