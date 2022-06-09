ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dawn shares poster, teaser photo for 'Stupid Cool' single

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

June 9 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Dawn is getting ready to make his comeback.

The 28-year-old K-pop star shared a poster and teaser photo for his single "Stupid Cool" on Thursday.

The poster shows Dawn wearing a pink hat and overalls and posing with lipstick marks on his cheeks.

The teaser photos show Dawn wearing other bright outfits.

Both the poster and teaser photos were taken by Dawn's fiancée, singer Hyuna. The couple went public with their relationship in August 2018 after two years of dating and got engaged in February.

"Stupid Cool" will mark Dawn's first solo release since his EP Dawndididawn in October 2020. He and Hyuna released the collaborative EP 1+1=1 in September.

Dawn came to fame with the boy band Pentagon. As a solo artist, he is known for the singles "Money," "Dawndididawn" featuring Jessi and "Ping Pong" with Hyuna.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Post Malone to launch 'Twelve Carat' tour in September

June 13 (UPI) -- Post Malone is going on tour in 2022. The 26-year-old singer and rapper announced the Twelve Carat tour featuring Roddy Ricch on Monday. Malone will kick off the tour Sept. 10 in Omaha, Neb., and bring the venture to a close Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday.
OMAHA, NE
UPI News

BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers

June 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is going on hiatus. The K-pop group announced the break Monday while celebrating BTS Festa, an event honoring its ninth anniversary as a band. BTS shared the news in a video that showed them enjoying dinner together as a group. "We're...
WORLD
UPI News

Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer battle on Instagram

June 12 (UPI) -- Country music superstar Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post Sunday that he has been battling stomach cancer. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith wrote. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hyuna
UPI News

Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28

June 13 (UPI) -- Lane Fernandez, who appeared alongside ex-girlfriend Malorie Beaver on MTV's Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, has died. He was 28. Fernandez's death was confirmed by his wife, Kylee, in a Facebook post Monday. The couple welcomed their first child together, Nolyn, three weeks ago. The cause...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Britney Spears shares photos, video from wedding

June 11 (UPI) -- Britney Spears has confirmed on social media that she married longtime beau, Sam Asghari, this week, sharing video and photos from her happy day. "Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me ... WE'RE GETTING MARRIED !!!" Spears wrote on Instagram Friday.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Cheeks#Kst#South Korean#Pentagon
UPI News

Chimpanzee briefly escapes enclosure at India zoo

June 13 (UPI) -- A chimpanzee escaped from its enclosure at a zoo in India and was on the loose for about 10 minutes before being safely contained. Visitors to the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata said the chimpanzee escaped from its enclosure Monday morning during feeding time. The zoo's main...
ANIMALS
UPI News

'Wendy Williams Show' to air final episode Friday

June 14 (UPI) -- The Wendy Williams Show is coming to a close this week. Variety reported Tuesday that the final episode of the talk show will air Friday. The finale will feature a video tribute to host Wendy Williams, who will not be present. Deadline confirmed the news. "The...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies Past ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year in the U.S.

Click here to read the full article. “Top Gun: Maverick” soared past $400 million at the domestic box office, making it the highest grossing movie of the year in the U.S. With $401.8 million in North American ticket sales, Tom Cruise’s patriotic blockbuster has surpassed “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($398 million) to claim the No. 1 spot. It’s only the second movie in pandemic times (“Spider-Man: No Way Home” was the first) to cross $400 million Stateside. Of course, it’s only June, so “Maverick” will have to fight off heavyweights like “Thor: Love and Thunder” (July 8),...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

'Joker 2': Lady Gaga in talks to play Harley Quinn

June 14 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga is in talks to star in Joker 2. The Hollywood Reporter said Monday that Gaga, 36, is in early negotiations to join Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to the 2019 film Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news and said...
MOVIES
UPI News

Man balances chainsaw on his forehead for 31 minutes, 25 seconds

June 13 (UPI) -- An Idaho man reclaimed a Guinness World Records title by balancing a chainsaw on his forehead for 31 minutes and 25 seconds. David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, originally broke the record for longest duration balancing a chainsaw on the forehead in 2017, when he balanced the tool for 5 minutes and 1 second.
IDAHO STATE
UPI News

'Knives Out 2' to be titled 'Glass Onion'

June 13 (UPI) -- Knives Out 2 director Rian Johnson has unveiled the movie's official title. Johnson said Monday that the sequel will be titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Johnson also directed and produced the original Knives Out, which opened in theaters in November 2019. The films are...
MOVIES
UPI News

'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21

June 14 (UPI) -- Season 8 of Love Island UK will start streaming on Hulu on June 21. The season originally premiered on ITV2 and ITV Hub on June 6. On the reality series, 10 singles are brought to a villa on a remote island in Mallorca to pair up and find love. The new couples face a number of challenges throughout the season, including tempting new arrivals and the possibility of being voted off. The winning couple receives £50,000.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the new episodes Tuesday. One of the photos shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Papa. Another photo shows Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) making their escape in Argyle's van.
TV SERIES
UPI News

International Bath Day pays tribute to Archimedes and creativity in the tub

June 14 (UPI) -- International Bath Day, celebrated annually on June 14, was founded in 2016 to pay tribute to ancient Greek mathematician Archimedes' bath time revelation. The holiday was added to the National Day Calendar by the website's registrar in 2016 to pay tribute to Archimedes' discovery that an object's volume could be accurately measured by submerging it in water.
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
377K+
Followers
58K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy