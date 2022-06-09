BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call for service near the 200 block of Camino Ocho SW Wednesday, June 8, around 2 p.m. BCSO says when deputies arrived on scene they found a woman unconscious and not breathing.Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies, U.S. Marshals arrest two 16-year-olds
The woman was identified as 49-year-old Jennifer Silvernail. Life-saving measures were taken, but Silvernail was pronounced dead on scene. BCSO says the investigation is ongoing and the death is being investigated as a suspicious death.
