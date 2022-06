The Octagon returned to Singapore for tonight’s UFC 275 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Procházka. The highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight resulted in what many fans and analysts are calling the “fight of the year”. Teixeira and Procházka went to absolute war for the better part of twenty-five minutes tonight at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Glover Teixeira found most of his success on the ground but also rocked Jiri Prochazka on multiple occasions in the standup. Not to be outdone, Jiri also landed a number of hard combinations and knees on the Brazilian veteran. After four rounds of action it appeared that Glover Teixeira was just five minutes away from hearing “and STILL”. However, despite having dominant positions in the final five minutes, Teixeira eventually gave up his back and Jiri forced him to tap with a choke.

