ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

5 Marines killed after aircraft crash in Southern California desert

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDPLE_0g5iwmgL00

GLAMIS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Five Marines with the Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, are confirmed dead after a plane crash in an MV-22B Osprey, said the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in a statement.

The mission was during training near Glamis on June 8 in the afternoon. Equipment recovery efforts have started, and an investigation is underway.

"We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy," said Major General Bradford J. Gering.

The cause is still being investigated.

The post 5 Marines killed after aircraft crash in Southern California desert appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Aircraft#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Glamis#The Marine Aircraft Group
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy