Chemung County, NY

Two Chemung County restaurants up for sale

By Carl Aldinger
 5 days ago

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local restaurants are being sold in Pine City and Elmira, according to real estate listings recently posted.

1157 North, located on North Main Street in Elmira has been listed on Howard Hanna’s website for $400,000. The restaurant is described as a “turnkey opportunity”, with a capacity of 80 people and a house attached.

Zach’s Grill on Pennsylvania Avenue in Pine has also been listed by Cowanesque Lake Realty, LLC. The restaurant is similarly described as a turnkey opportunity and is listed at $700,000.

    Zack’s Grill in Pine City/Photo: Cowanesque Lake Realty
    1157 North in Elmira/Photo: Howard Hanna

18 News has reached out to both restaurants; 1157 North didn’t provide a comment, and Zack’s Grill has yet to respond.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

