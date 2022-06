Ron was actually looking for his grandsons and found him seriously bonding with nature at Acadia National Park. If you are gonna bond with nature, then Acadia National Park is the nature to bond with. According to American Entertainment, Ron was in the Bar Harbor area and Acadia National Park with his wife Cheryl celebrating 47 years together. And their grandchildren were with them. Ron was looking for Theo and found him in the midst of a gorgeous setting.

MAINE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO