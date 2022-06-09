ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Slow improvements by the afternoon

By Craig Flint
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) – Steadier rain has shifted well to the East but scattered showers linger through midday, before slowly tapering. Clouds will gradually clear out deeper into the afternoon, with more breaks of sun returning by the evening. But it will remain cool once again, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70-ish.

Planning Forecast.

After a very slight chance of a widely scattered shower early in the evening, expect clouds to clear out a bit more. It will be a cool night. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s, with a few towns even dipping into the upper 40s.

Friday will be a pleasant day overall. More sunshine expected, with high temperature in the lower 70s. It will be slightly cooler near Lake Erie.

Weekend Weather.

As for the weekend, expect mainly dry weather on Saturday, but there could be another widely scattered rain shower. The nicer half of the weekend will be on Saturday, albeit mainly gray. The risk of rain and maybe a few thunderstorms increases by Sunday. It will remain cooler than normal through the weekend. Highs will be near 70.

