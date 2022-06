PITTSVILLE, Md. — The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, while Maryland State Police have made an arrest in the case. A 16-year veteran was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend a suspect on Sunday, the sheriff's office said. Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, 42, was trying to arrest a suspect who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in several jurisdictions, police said.

