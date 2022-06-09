Fred Berry fishing for kids set for next 8 Fridays

Wild Wednesdays at Fred Berry Crooked Creek Nature Center at 851 Conservation Lane in Yellville are set. Wild Wednesdays youth program is designed to give parents and kids hands-on, active opportunities to learn, meet other kids and enjoy being outside. All programs are free of charge, no registration is required...
As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Van Matre Senior Center in Mountain Home is gaining new clients for lunch and activities, around 25-30 members on average each month. Before COVID, the Senior Center served lunch to 100-150 members daily. Meals on Wheels served 190-200 meals daily and on average 180-275 members came to the Senior Center for daily activities.
The 2022 Mountain Home Charity Golf Classic wrapped up Sunday at Big Creek Golf and Country Club. Winning the championship flight was the team of Nick Coleman, Brandon Maple and Matt Kelly with a two-day total of 26 under par. The A flight was won by the team of Lang...
The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team split a double header at Harrison Monday night. Harrison won the first game 6-2. Isaiah Wood led the Mountain Home offense by going three for four with two runs batted in. Ike Barrow gave up two earned runs in four innings of work on the hill to take the loss.
David Harold Keppen, born September 30, 1933 in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Harold and Lucinda Kroening Keppen, died Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas of congestive heart failure. David graduated from Elston High School in Michigan City, and in 1952 he married Janella Hart. The high...
Josephine Maria Lochner, age 91, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Josephine was born March 16, 1931 in New York, NY to the late Antonio and Josephine (Lafitte) Reyes. Josephine met and married George J. Lochner in 1956. Their son, Steven “Tony,”...
Paula Bodenhamer (left) with Ozark County University of Missouri Extension Council Chair Tate Stehle (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A Mountain Home woman, serving as the leader of the Dora 4-H Club, has received the organization’s highest honor among Missouri’s volunteers. Paula Bodenhamer was given the Frank Graham Leadership Award, created to recognize 4-H volunteers for hard work and dedication to youth in the Show Me State.
The City of Mountain Home Planning Commission will meet Monday at 1. Items on the agenda are the approval of a sketch plan for The Enclave at Big Creek Units 14 and 15. A variance on the side line of property located at 1509 Hallmark, Mountain Home. Three landscaping approvals...
The Mountain Home Hurricanes had a successful meet Saturday at Pocahontas. The team finished second behind Jonesboro, had 11 first place finishes and four team records were set. Individual event winners included Evelyn Morris in the 25 freestyle and 25 backstroke, Aidan Wilson in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke,...
The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team won their road game at Clinton Monday night 12-6. Logen Walker paced the offense with a home run and four RBI and Brent Manes added three hits. Logan Ballard was the winning pitcher. The Lockeroom will open play in the Mickey Huskey...
Motorists traveling in Henderson are advised to use extra caution Sunday morning. According to a Baxter County 911 dispatch spokesperson, emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident in the 13000 block of U.S. Highway 62/412. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible. We’ll have more details when available.
Devin Center (Photo courtesy of KHBS/KHOG) COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A man from Fayetteville, Arkansas was among 31 people arrested on a charge of criminal conspiracy near a Pride parade in Idaho, according to records from the Kootenai County Sherriff’s Office. Devin Wayne Center, 22, was arrested...
A few area primary races are still needing to be decided following the election in May. A runoff election for various party nominations and other positions is scheduled for June 21, and early voting will get underway Tuesday. Early voting continues through Monday. In Baxter County, early voting hours will...
The Democratic Party of Fulton County will meet Monday evening in the Salem Civic Center at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Social hour will begin at 5:30, the business meeting will start at 6. The meeting will be held to elect state committee members. All members and other interested persons are...
The Marion County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday evening at 6. Ordinances set for discussion will include the Election Commission, Collector, Personnel Policy, Transfer Station, Road Department, County building improvement fund and the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Resolutions on the agenda include E-911 System, Storm Shelters and the Emergency Command Center.
