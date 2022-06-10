ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 teens in custody, charged with murder in South Street mass shooting

By 6abc Digital Staff, Walter Perez
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxpkF_0g5iLUho00

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has announced murder charges for two teenagers taken into custody following Saturday's mass shooting on South Street.

Qaadir Dukes-Hill, 18, of Drexel Hill, and Nahjee Whittington, 17, of Philadelphia, are both facing murder charges, authorities said. Hill is charged in the death of Alexis Quinn, while Whittington is accused in the death Kristopher Minners, 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HESFG_0g5iLUho00

Nahjee Whittington (left) and Qaadir Dukes-Hill (right)

Both teens were arrested at an apartment in Richmond, Virginia, late Thursday morning by federal marshals, Philadelphia officials said at a news conference. They will be extradited to face charges in Philadelphia and will not be given bail.

"They had a team of over 20 undercover plain clothes officers and U.S. Marshals on the task force down there. I believe at a time they determined them to be in the apartment, they knocked and announced, made entry into the apartment and both subjects were taken into custody without incident," said Supervisory Deputy Marshal Robert Clark.

Three people died in the shooting on South Street, and several other people were injured.

Joanne Pescatore, homicide unit chief at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, said that according to surveillance video, the two teens, who are friends and had fled to Virginia together, fired randomly into the crowd in response to hearing gunshots down the block. It did not appear that the teens and the victims knew one another.

"It appears that they had guns, took them out and just started randomly firing," Pescatore said.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said he expects to seek to try Whittington as an adult although he was a few days shy of 18 at the time. It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers representing them.

The minimum legal age for purchasing handguns in Pennsylvania is 21. Dukes-Hill and Whittington will be formally arraigned upon extradition to Philadelphia.

"I'm hoping if nothing else, this horrible incident shows the level of carnage that can be inflicted so quickly when people have easy access to guns. Getting a gun in Pennsylvania faster than a drivers license. It's ridiculous," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

South Street, on the south edge of central Philadelphia, is known for nightlife that includes bars, restaurants and other businesses. Surveillance video from a local business showed scores of people milling about on the sidewalks and in the street, then fleeing as the gunfire broke out.

Police officers were patrolling the area when they heard shots. They found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street and began to render aid, authorities have said.

Philadelphia police are reviewing a video that appears to capture the moments leading up to a deadly mass shooting on South Street Saturday night.

Officials have said the gunfire started with a fight between two people who then began firing a total of 17 shots at each other. One man, 34-year-old Gregory Jackson, was killed and the other wounded; no charges are planned in that case since both had permits to carry and that shooting is considered self-defense, authorities have said.

On Monday, police announced the arrests of two additional suspects for their alleged roles in the weekend shooting.

Only Action News was there as a man identified as Rashaan Vereen, 34, was taken into police headquarters on Monday night. U.S. Marshals made the arrest in the 2300 block of Hemberger Street in South Philadelphia.

He is being charged with attempted murder and other related offenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUG3I_0g5iLUho00

Left: Rashaan Vereen Right: Quran Garner

A second suspect, Quran Garner, 18, is charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement. He did not have a license to carry a gun, Pescatore said.

Police believe all of the people responsible for the violence on South Street are in custody at this point.

SEE ALSO: 2nd suspect wanted in South Street mass shooting arrested by US Marshals

Among the three people killed were two innocent bystanders, identified as 22-year-old Kristopher Minners and 27-year-old Alexis Quinn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02r9f4_0g5iLUho00

Alexis Quinn / Kris Minners

The third person killed has been identified as 34-year-old Gregory "Japan" Jackson, who authorities said was one of the shooters.

Of the 11 wounded, a man identified as Mika Townes remains in serious condition.

Police sources confirm Vereen is the man seen in on video picking up Jackson's gun and passing it off to someone in a blue hoodie. Then he stays with Jackson.

Garner was identified as one of the shooters.

"Quran Garner is on video shooting back toward the area where the initial confrontation takes place between Gregory Jackson and Mika Townes, who is a victim in this particular case. (Quran Garner), it's our belief, was a friend or was with Mika Townes when this initial altercation starts," Pescatore said.

"After the initial altercation, guns are drawn by Gregory Jackson and Mika Townes. Gregory Jackson shoots at Mika Townes first. Mika Townes returns fire, shooting and killing Gregory Jackson. As a result of that, Quran Garner then begins to fire down the street towards South Street, towards where the initial confrontation took place."

Officials said officers assigned to the 200 block of South Street heard the initial gunfire and quickly responded.

Investigators said Garner then pointed his gun at police. Officers fired and hit his hand.

"It is at that point that Philadelphia police began to shoot after Quran Garner pulls a gun, has gone out and looks in their direction. They shoot at him, shooting his hands," Pescatore said.

Pescatore said Garner was taken to Jefferson University Hospital for surgery for "an injury sustained when the police shot back at him."

Pescatore said Garner used a ghost gun with an extended magazine. It was left at the scene.

The DA's Office said they believe several of those connected to the shooting are part of the local boxing scene.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said at least four guns - three 9mm weapons and one 40-caliber firearm - were involved in the mass shooting. He said it is possible there are more firearms involved.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner provides updates on the South Street mass shooting investigation.

Queen Village residents meet with commissioner and district attorney

Business owners in the city's Queen Village neighborhood are used to a lot of traffic, but residents say something needs to be done to handle the increasing crowds at night along South Street.

Quality of life concerns came up the most at Wednesday's meeting inside the Nebinger School auditorium. People are concerned about smaller situations escalating to bigger problems. Community members think their points were made clear. Now they hope to see them get resolved.

"These people came out because they really want to hear you be as honest and as genuine as you can be," said Eleanor Ingersoll, president of Queen Village Neighbors Association.

"I want to know what you're doing about these people committing complete lawlessness every other day," said one audience member.

Members of a shaken Philadelphia community met with the police commissioner and district attorney Wednesday night to share their fears and to demand action in the wake of Saturday night's mass shooting.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says patrols are not staffed like they were back in the day, with multiple events happening in the city in one weekend.

"Officers saying their hands are tied and they can't do this or do that, we are making it very clear my direction has been: your job is to not only be present, enforce the laws and to get ahead of something before it happens," explained Outlaw.

City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson introduced legislation Thursday to modify the curfew for minors during the summer months.

The bill would change the curfew for all minors 16 and older to 10 p.m. Police officers would take curfew violators to a curfew center or police division, but they are not under arrest.

Kenney says there are not enough police to do it.

"I'm not opposed to it in theory, but I have to make sure we can do the operation without making us less safe because we're taking kids to a curfew center," the mayor said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIFV0_0g5iLUho00

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 15

TrakSt?R
6d ago

I dont understand these ninjas that bring guns out to have fun. Please insert Stop and Frisk on South street and Center City, guarantee something like this will never happen again

Reply(3)
7
Tiffany Rae
5d ago

When will parents start being responsible for their kids actions? Parents play a huge role in how these kids come out from either how they raised or didn't raise them. All the parents of these evil teens need to be charged.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK - There's another brazen example of someone firing a gun in New York City, this time in Brooklyn. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen on video firing multiple shots at someone or something off camera. Investigators say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place in Crown Heights. Fortunately, no one was hurt.  Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Law & Crime

Maryland Woman Arrested at the Airport Returning from El Salvador on Murder Charges Over Then-Boyfriend’s 2021 Shooting Death

A Maryland woman was arrested upon her arrival from El Salvador in connection with the slaying of her then-boyfriend who died last year. Norma Elizabeth Rivas-Villacorta, 23, stands accused of one count each of murder in the first degree and murder in the second degree over the May 22, 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Kayshaun Daly.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
The Independent

Suspect sentenced to 10 years in prison after being acquitted in beauty queen murder

A suspect who was acquitted of the 2005 murder of former Georgia beauty queen Tara Grinstead has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for concealing her death.Ryan Duke, 36, was sentenced to the maximum term in Irwin County Superior Court on Monday and will be eligible for parole immediately for time served. On Friday, a jury in Irwin County found him not guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and burglary.Ms Grinstead, a 30-year-old popular high school teacher, vanished from her home in small town of Ocilla in 2005.Her disappearance baffled family, friends and investigators in her rural...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Drexel Hill, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Washington Examiner

Philadelphia mayor thinks gunshot victim should be locked up for defending himself

In case you need a reminder of the Democratic Party’s priorities when it comes to gun control, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is happy to offer one. Earlier this month, an argument between three men turned into a shootout. Gregory Jackson was shot and killed by Micah Towns after Jackson had opened fire. The third man, Rashaan Vereen, was arrested, as officers believe he picked up Jackson’s gun after he had been killed and handed it to another man who fled the scene. A fourth man, Quran Garner, was arrested after firing into a crowd near the fight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Upworthy

9-year-old's picture circulated among Texas shooting victims but she survived and is recovering

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A 9-year-old's picture was circulated among victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, but it has been confirmed that she did survive the shooting. Kendall Olivarez was severely injured in the shooting but survived, contrary to social media posts claiming she had passed away. The confusion came after her picture was circulated among photos of other victims from the shooting. Her family confirmed to ABC10 that she is recovering from her injuries. The 9-year-old was shot in the shoulder and also suffered injuries from bullet fragments hitting her right leg and tailbone. She is now recovering at a hospital in San Antonio. A relative revealed that she survived because her teacher, who was shot, fell on her and shielding the girl from more damage.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Larry Krasner
Oxygen

Long-Time Suspect In 1991 Case Of Murdered Pennsylvania Mom Arrested With Ex-Wife's Help

A Pennsylvania man is under arrest more than 30 years after authorities found his neighbor dead in her young son’s bedroom. Robert Atkins, 56, was charged with a number of offenses related to the violent murder of Joy Hibbs, 35, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Authorities say Atkins — who lived two houses down from the Hibbs family — was one of several suspects questioned by Bristol Township police in the initial stages of the investigation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Hazelwood preschool teacher allegedly killed by husband remembered as loving mother

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police said a preschool teacher was killed by her husband, who was later found dead in Philadelphia. Three small children are without a mother and a father, left to be raised by their grandparents. The family would have celebrated Sharay Newson's birthday and one of her children's on Friday. Instead, they're now planning a funeral and say they'll remember her by her maiden name, Sharay Woodson. "She didn't hurt anybody. All she wanted to do was make her marriage work," her mom Lois Woodson said.Sharay Woodson was first and foremost a loving and devoted mother to her three small...
PITTSBURGH, PA
International Business Times

New York Subway Shooting Suspect Charged With Second-degree Murder

A man suspected in the fatal weekend shooting of a New York City subway rider, less than two months after a mass shooting on the transit system, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Andrew Abdullah, 25, was arrested...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#South Street#South Philadelphia#Boxing#Violent Crime#U S Marshals
TheWrap

Trial for Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Begins Friday

The murder trial for the man charged with killing Nipsey Hussle is set to begin on Friday, three years after the rapper was shot outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles. The defendant, Eric Holder Jr., has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law & Crime

Ex-Colorado Jail Guard Pleads Not Guilty to Driving to Vermont, Posing as U.S. Marshal, and Dumping Murder Victim’s Remains in the Snow

A former Colorado jail guard who stands informally accused of killing a Vermont man as part of an alleged murder-for-hire has pleaded not guilty to a federal kidnapping count. Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was charged in April with one count of kidnapping or abduction “for reward and otherwise” while “traveling in interstate commerce and using a facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce.” Banks was arrested in Montana while working in Yellowstone National Park, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont said on April 8 of this year.
FORT GARLAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
97K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy