Zion Williamson insisted Saturday that he wants to remain with the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Williamson said the following while speaking at a YMCA youth and basketball camp registration in New Orleans: "I do want to be here. That's no secret. I feel like I've stood on that when I spoke. Currently, this does not really have anything to do with that. This is just me wanting to be a pillar in my community."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO