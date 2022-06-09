ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal grand jury indicts man on murder charges in North Georgia mail carrier killing

By The Associated Press
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A northeast Georgia man is facing charges, including murder, in the shooting death of a rural mail carrier last August.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Larry Steven Grogan of Danielsville in the death of 59-year-old Asa “Junior” Wood. In addition to murder, Grogan, 50, is charged with assault on a federal employee using a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm resulting in death and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Asa Wood dedicated his life to serving his family and his community,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan said in a news release Thursday. “His murder is tragic and heartbreaking.”

No attorney who could comment on the charges was listed for Grogan in online court records.

Wood, who had been a mail carrier for more than 20 years, was stopped near a mailbox on Aug. 7 when Grogan shot him in the left leg and drove away, prosecutors said. Wood died in his postal vehicle.

People who lived along the road where the shooting happened called 911 and provided information that helped authorities identify Grogan as the shooter, prosecutors said. Banks County sheriff’s deputies spotted his car later that day and tried to stop him. Grogan exited the vehicle and began firing at the deputies before he was taken into custody, authorities said.

