Seattle, WA

West Seattle Bridge update, Art Walk, music, more for your Thursday

westseattleblog.com
 5 days ago

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE UPDATE: Will we hear a reopening date, or just an update on progress toward one? A "timeline update" is promised during what's expected to be the final meeting of the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force, online starting at 4 pm – here's the livestream link; here's the...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE ART: Desmond Hansen's newest box mural

Higginshere June 13, 2022 (8:45 pm) Desmond just keeps thrilling. What a joyful mission he is on, bringing us up-close experiences with some of our finest neighbors. ahneighbor June 13, 2022 (8:50 pm) joe is the best! and what a great job by desmond. WS Guy June 13, 2022 (10:22...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: New option at Dream Dinners West Seattle

Longtime local meal-prep kitchen Dream Dinners West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is launching a new option – reducing its minimum order, so customers have more flexibility. Now you can start with just three dinners, and add more as needed; previously, Dream Dinners had focused on having customers order an entire month of dinners in one visit. Reducing the minimum order means families with smaller freezers or budgets can also utilize Dream Dinners to help avoid dinnertime stress when you’re trying to balance everything else life throws at you. Dream Dinners’ pre-prepped meal kits enable you to get dinner ready in 3 easy steps: thaw, cook, and enjoy. Most meals cook in under 30 minutes or come home ready to bake in the oven. Dream Dinners West Seattle is at 4701 41st Ave SW, on the east-facing street side of Jefferson Square. To place a June order, visit DreamDinners.com/WestSeattle.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 15 notes!

(Photo by Caity Gerhardt) (added) TRAFFIC ALERTS: SDOT’s alerts for today:. (Continuing) Sunday, we’ll be working on a walkway extension on Sylvan Way SW between SW Holly St and Sylvan Heights Dr. This work is scheduled to begin as early as 7 AM through 5 PM on both days. Our trucks will be entering and exiting the roadway as we complete this work. Please anticipate slowdowns in the area.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Graduations and more for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

The biggest events tonight are both at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), where preparations are under way:. That’s the field where our area’s two biggest high schools will have their Class of 2022 graduations tonight – Chief Sealth International High School at 5 pm, West Seattle High School at 8 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Humpback whale in view off West Seattle

(Added: Camera view-screen image sent by Kersti) 10:12 AM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for the report – again today, a humpback whale is in view off West Seattle. Right now it’s traveling westbound along Alki, close to the Lighthouse, “super close” to shore. 12:33 PM: Kersti...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Junction demonstration

On Saturday, as thousands rallied across the country against gun violence, the March For Our Lives events were originally supposed to include a West Seattle Junction demonstration too, but it was canceled earlier in the week. However, Anni and friends showed up anyway. She sent the photo and report today:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

LOST DOG: Senior pup – June 13, 2022 10:57 am

Odin or Odie, He’s a 16 year old Boxer Pit mix, the sweetest old boy. He is chipped, to Bryce, my partner. Please contact 530-680-2167 if found. We are very worried about him! He’s new to Seattle. Lost near 22nd/Thistle.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Got a boat? Local marina has openings

The photo is from Andy Carlson, who wanted to share the news that Jim Clark Marina has rare openings:. Jim Clark Marina now has moorage available on Harbor Island. Up to 33′ slips are open now. 6 larger slips to 44′ open in September with boathouse options. We...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Mid-June Monday

6:33 AM: The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route is down to one boat – the Kittitas is out for repairs. 7:27 AM: 2-boat service has resumed. Breezy, partly sunny, chance of showers, high in the 60s. ROAD WORK. Seattle Public Utilities‘ pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle continues. LAST WEEK OF SCHOOL.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEEKEND SCENE: Farewell party for longtime local advocate James Rasmussen

One our area’s most-passionate advocates is retiring and moving away. As noted in our daily event list, a gathering Saturday in South Park was a sendoff for James Rasmussen, who’s spent 20 years with the Duwamish River Community Coalition, most recently as its Superfund Manager. from the DRCC’s announcement of his departure:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH: Vandalism temporarily closes West Seattle COVID test site

Vanessa June 13, 2022 (12:04 pm) Idiots. Vandals. Senseless. Get a life. What have you ever done to make yourself proud? Anything?. M.J. June 13, 2022 (12:19 pm) I wonder if this has any connection to the vandalism at the Longfellow P-Patch down the street. JeffK June 13, 2022 (3:13...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEED WARNINGS: Two reader alerts about plants that people and pets should avoid

From the WSB inbox, two reader reports about plants to steer clear of:. FOXTAIL: J sent the photo, hoping to warn pet owners about “the dangers of foxtail grass, which is becoming more ubiquitous every spring and summer around West Seattle. The awns can embed themselves into an animal through the skin, nose, ears, or eyes, and once they are in, they can cause infection or even death. I see huge patches of foxtail right around many of our dog-friendly apartment buildings, as well as in parks and private lawns. (In early June) I spotted it all along the beachfront path at Lincoln Park. Pet owners should clear any foxtail on their private property, know to avoid it while out and about, and be able to spot the symptoms that require veterinary care. A good primer is here.” The photo is from the Lincoln Park sighting that J mentioned.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

GRADUATION: Congratulations, West Seattle High School Class of 2022!

The class motto for West Seattle High School‘s newest grads was “We cannot direct the wind but we can adjust our sails.” Fitting, then, that their ceremony happened on a breezy night at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. Even principal Brian Vance noted the “June-uary” weather. But the joy of the night kept the shivers at bay, for spectators as well as grads:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

GRADUATION: Congratulations, Chief Sealth International High School Class of 2022!

“Class of 2022, you made it!” That’s how Chief Sealth International High School principal Ray Morales greeted his first graduating class tonight at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. He acknowledged what the 230+ seniors had experienced, with the pandemic dominating more than half their time in high school. But no one dwelled on that. Student speaker Joselyn Panganiban quoted the school’s namesake, Chief Seattle: “Take nothing but memories and leave nothing but footprints.”
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FAREWELL: Gatewood Elementary kindergarten teacher retiring after 32 years

The last week of school closes the book in many ways. Among them: Educators’ retirements. Michelle Green Arnson sent this word of a momentous departure from the Gatewood Elementary community:. As this school year comes to a close, beloved kindergarten teacher Nancy Carney will be retiring after 32 years...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Crash, vehicle fire on 1st Avenue South Bridge

2:01 PM: Two-car crash reported toward the north end of the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge, with one vehicle on fire as shown in the framegrab from the traffic camera – avoid the area.. 2:07 PM: Firefighters have since arrived and just reported the fire is out. 2:25 PM:...
SEATTLE, WA

