Manage Your Subscriptions and Start Saving Money With This Game-Changing App

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

On a typical day, we might listen to Spotify or Apple Music as we work, open our mail to find our latest Birchbox package, cook up a delicious meal with our HelloFresh ingredients and hang out on the couch, switching between Netflix and Hulu to catch up on our favorite shows. Oh, and we’ll pull up HBO Max if it’s a movie night, and definitely Disney+ when Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres!

Sounds good, right? Until you remember all of these different subscriptions cost money. You might even have a bunch of subscriptions you’re still paying for that you don’t even realize you have! If you’re wondering why your bank account is dwindling, it’s time to get organized. But you don’t have to do it by yourself!

Here’s where Truebill can help.

Truebill is a personal finance app with over two million users that has helped its members save over $100 million in just the past five years. Ready to save more, spend less, and manage your money like never before? You could be just a free download away from taking back control of your financial life!

While the app is free to use , you can also sign up for Premium if you’d like extra features. Keep reading to find out some of our favorite features and benefits, from subscription organization and beyond!

We think just about anyone would be thrilled to learn about Truebill’s subscriptions cancellation service. Truebill can find and cancel unwanted subscriptions for you with just a tap. Realize you’ve been paying for a magazine that never even comes? Still have an active membership on a message board you haven’t used in a decade? They’re gone! Truebill offers a cancellations concierge, so you don’t have to sit on the phone with customer service as they beg you to stay!

Truebill connects to all of your bank accounts and credit cards in order to properly give you a full breakdown of all your spending and earnings. It’s not just about a wide overview though. Truebill can also help you keep track of your spending by category and create a budget based on your personal spending habits or goals. Monitor your goals in the app with a simple dashboard that breaks down your expenses. It’s easy to understand, and you won’t need a financial background to use it.

Another absolutely unbelievable feature? Truebill can actually help lower your existing bills by negotiating on your behalf. And Premium members can receive pay advances through the app. Goodbye, overdraft fees! We hardly knew ye.

One more thing we want to touch on is that Truebill can help you monitor and understand your credit score. If anything suspicious is going on, Truebill will be able to let you know quickly of fraudulent charges. This is also great if you’re looking to buy a house or get a car loan — something where your credit score can play a big deciding factor.

So, how about it? With Truebill, getting a handle on your money no longer feels like an impossible task. Download the app today and see just how simple it can be!

