ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

SOME STREETS TO BE CLOSED, PARTIALLY CLOSED FOR “RETURN TO THE ROOST”

kmmo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon Renard, one of the organizers of the “Return to the Roost” event to be held in Marshall Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12, was at...

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

SPRINGFORK LAKE CLOSED DUE TO POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS ALGAE BLOOM

The City of Sedalia was notified by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources of the potential for a hazardous algae bloom at Springfork Lake. As a result, Springfork Lake will be closed to the public from June 13 through at least June 27. The City will be evaluating the lake’s...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

NO INCIDENTS REPORTED AT “RETURN TO THE ROOST”

The Marshall Police Department reported no incidents during “Return to the Roost” or any of its events. It was estimated that more than 2,000 people attended the block party on the Marshall Square. Marshall Police Chief Mike Donnell says there weren’t any problems during the weekend. Ron...
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

FLORENCE MARCELLA “FLO” MANN

Florence Marcella “Flo” Mann, age 83, of Fayette, passed away June 11, 2022 at The Lodge in Fayette. Florence was born on March 26, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri a daughter of David and Alice Huber Hill. She married Dan Mann on September 9, 1961 in University City. Flo graduated from the University of Missouri Columbia with a Bachelors Degree in Dietetics. She was employed with the University of Missouri as a dietician for many years. She was a self-employed baker making wedding cakes, birthday cakes and pies for area restaurants. Flo had also been employed with the U.S. Army as a typist, with Thompson’s Paint Store and Carr-Yager Funeral Home both in Fayette. She was a founding member of Unity Baptist Church, now Hillside Baptist Church, in Fayette where she was an active member. Flo enjoyed crafting, sewing, baking and cooking and helping Dan with popping kettle corn at area fairs and festivals. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
FAYETTE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MO
Saline County, MO
Government
Marshall, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Government
County
Saline County, MO
Marshall, MO
Government
Saline County, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
kchi.com

Gaunt To Appear In Linn County Court

A Chillicothe man will return to Linn County Court on June 23rd. Forty-four-year-old Daniel Gaunt is scheduled to appear before Judge William P Devoy for the first appearance on an alleged probation violation. Gaunt plead guilty to charges of non-support in January of 2017 and was sentenced to probation that was to be complete this year. The judge had extended the probation an additional year, starting January 5th.
LINN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmmo.com

COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED FOR MALTA BEND MAN ACCUSED OF MURDER

While the case for one murder suspect has been suspended, the case for the other continues in Saline County. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MURDER SUSPECT DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Charged with murder and other felonies, a 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died,...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Two Missouri state park beaches closed to swimming

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources released its weekly beach report. The report states that the Day Use Public Beach at Harry S Truman State Park, in Warsaw is open, but exceeded the criteria for E. coli. Swimming is not recommended. Hermitage Beach at Pomme de Terre State Park in...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
tncontentexchange.com

Missing kayaker found by local law enforcement

Andrew County law enforcement has found the 41-year-old man reported missing Saturday morning while kayaking in Andrew County. Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillette provided a statement regarding his rescue. "We found him at 0800, no injury, located at Burton Conservation Access in Buchanan County," Gillette said. "Got lost, no phone...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two in stable condition after large tree falls on their RV in Camden County park

Two people are injured when strong storms topple a large tree on their small RV in Camden County. The Osage Beach Fire Protection District reports it was called Wednesday morning, just after 4 a.m., to the Fort Leonard Wood Recreational Area. Initially, crews didn’t have an exact address but were told two were injured, with one still trapped inside.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI REGISTER FOR “RETURN TO THE ROOST”

The first-ever “Return to the Roost” celebration began with some events on Friday, June 10, in Marshall. Registration of Marshall High School Alumni took place at the high school on Friday, June 10. As of 4 p.m., unofficially 275 alumni had registered. MHS memorabilia also is on display. Registration will continue from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, in the band room.
MARSHALL, MO
KCTV 5

NWS: 2 additional tornadoes happened in Miami County overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday night, the local National Weather Service Office said that two additional tornadoes are confirmed to have occurred as storms passed through the metro area the night before. Both tornadoes happened in Miami county, Kansas, and were rated EF0. See the tweet below from...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
ktvo.com

South Central MO man and boy injured in scary crash with military vehicle

A South Central Missouri man and a young boy were injured Saturday afternoon in a scary crash involving a military vehicle. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile north of Excello, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge truck driven by 50-year-old Patrick T. Johnston of Rolla, Mo. was traveling Northbound when it ran into the rear of a slow-moving RG-31 military vehicle. Johnston, along with an 11-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.; Johnston was transported by Adair County Ambulance, while the boy was flown by Air Evac. Both were also wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
EXCELLO, MO
KCTV 5

Four people taken to hospital in Independence car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving several vehicles in Independence has left four people hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition and three others were in serious condition, law enforcement stated. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 40 Highway and Denton Road, several...
INDEPENDENCE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy