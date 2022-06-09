ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon announces record prize money of 40.3 mln pounds

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ss3wa_0g5hbdLW00

June 9 (Reuters) - There will be no ranking points on offer, but Wimbledon will dish out record prize money of 40.3 million pounds ($50.5 million) and host capacity crowds for the first time in three years at this year's tennis championships.

The grasscourt grand slam event had its ranking points taken away by the men's ATP and women's WTA after it opted to exclude players from Russia and Belarus because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special operation'. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion. read more

The men's and women's singles champions will each receive 2 million pounds, organisers said on Thursday.

"From the first round of the qualifying competition to the champions being crowned, this year's prize money distribution aims to reflect just how important the players are to The Championships...," said Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club.

The total prize money last year was a little over 35 million pounds, with Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty pocketing 1.7 million pounds each after being crowned champions.

The grasscourt major will be held from June 27 to July 10.

($1 = 0.7980 pounds)

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

ATP roundup: Top seed Casper Ruud upset in London

June 14 - In his ATP Tour debut, British wild card Ryan Peniston stunned Norwegian Casper Ruud -- the French Open runner-up and the top seed this week at The Queen's Club -- 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) on Tuesday in the first round of the Cinch Championships in London. Peniston...
SPORTS
Reuters

World number one Scheffler says learning from failures key

BROOKLINE, Mass., June 14 (Reuters) - World number one Scottie Scheffler said learning from failure was an essential part of his strategy, as he looks to build on a blockbuster year at the U.S. Open this week in Brookline, Massachusetts. The 25-year-old American missed the cut at the PGA Championship...
BROOKLINE, MA
Reuters

WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur rolls, Aryna Sabalenka falls in Germany

June 14 - Top seed Ons Jabeur needed just 73 minutes to advance while No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka blew a one-set lead and lost Tuesday at the bett1open in Berlin. Jabeur rolled past Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic 6-3, 6-3 on the grass courts. The Tunisian racked up four aces in the win.
TENNIS
Reuters

Moderna to invest 500 mln euros in Spain, PM Sanchez says

MADRID, June 14 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) plans to invest around 500 million euros ($520.60 million) in a new laboratory in Spain to boost its production of vaccines, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday. Sanchez wrote on his Twitter account that he had a meeting with Moderna vice...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Reuters

Koepka says LIV talk putting 'black cloud' on U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, Mass., June 14 (Reuters) - Twice champion Brooks Koepka criticised the media on Tuesday for constant questions about the LIV Golf Invitational Series that he said were only serving to throw a "black cloud" on this week's U.S. Open. Koepka, whose younger brother Chase played in the inaugural LIV...
BROOKLINE, MA
Reuters

Stuttgart organisers investigate Kyrgios racial abuse claims

June 12 (Reuters) - Stuttgart Open tournament organisers are investigating Nick Kyrgios's claims that he was racially abused during his semi-final loss to Andy Murray on Saturday. Kyrgios and Murray were involved in an entertaining match where a tiebreak decided the opening set, after which the Australian lost his cool...
SOCIETY
Reuters

Digital banking platform Revolut launches in five more countries

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Digital banking platform Revolut said it was launching a streamlined version of its app in Sri Lanka, Chile, Ecuador, Azerbaijan and Oman, allowing customers to transfer money to over 50 countries using more than 30 currencies. The London-based company said there would be no fee...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

McIlroy feels young LIV golfers took 'easy way out'

BROOKLINE, Mass., June 14 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy said on Tuesday that he understood why some older players like Phil Mickelson decided to make the move to the lucrative LIV Golf series but he felt younger competitors who did the same were taking the "easy way out". McIlroy has been...
BROOKLINE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Mln#Prize Money#Wta#The All England Club
Reuters

FIFA prepares to name 2026 World Cup host cities

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The countdown to World Cup 2026 kicks off in earnest on Thursday, as soccer fans across Canada, Mexico and the United States learn whether their cities made the coveted cut to host the 48-team tournament. Four years after FIFA selected the tri-country North American...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Ireland's Sinn Fein says UK is set to break international law

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain is set to break international law by bringing forward legislation to unilaterally change the Northern Ireland protocol that governs trade after Brexit, the president of Ireland's Sinn Fein party said on Sunday. Mary Lou McDonald said there were mechanisms to improve the application of...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Japan, China agree to boost defence dialogue, Japan's defence minister says

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Sunday that he agreed with his Chinese counterpart to promote dialogue and exchanges. Japan warned against China's attempts to change the status quo in the South and East China Sea, and said peace and security of the Taiwan Strait was important not only to Japan but to the international community, Kishi told reporters of his meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Singapore.
POLITICS
Reuters

Major League Soccer and Apple TV agree to 10-year partnership

June 14 (Reuters) - Major League Soccer and Apple TV (AAPL.O) announced a partnership on Tuesday that will see every game streamed on the app for the next decade. The broadcasting rights deal is worth $2.5 billion, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.ft.com/3xMkVxD) Apple and...
MLS
Reuters

Argentina's sky-high inflation eases slightly to 5.1% in May

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s monthly inflation clocked in at 5.1% in May, still painfully high but below expectations and slower than the two previous months as the South American grains producer battles to bring down consumer prices. That was below the median forecast of 5.2% that local and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in

LONDON/BOSCOMBE DOWN, England, June 14 (Reuters) - Britain's first flight to take asylum seekers to Rwanda was pulled at the eleventh hour on Tuesday after the European Court of Human Rights issued injunctions to stop the deportation of the handful of migrants on board, a government source said. The British...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Tchouameni says Mbappe tried to convince him to reject Real Madrid

MADRID, June 14 (Reuters) - France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni said on Tuesday Kylian Mbappe tried in vain to convince him to reject Real Madrid's offer and join him at Paris St Germain instead. The 22-year-old ended up signing a six-year deal with the LaLiga and European champions, who reportedly paid...
SOCCER
Reuters

Russian and Belarusian players allowed to compete at U.S. Open

June 14 (Reuters) - Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at the U.S. Open this year but only as neutrals, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced on Tuesday, a decision that stands in stark contrast to Wimbledon which banned them. Wimbledon's move to ban them from...
TENNIS
Reuters

UK flight of migrants to Rwanda will not leave Tuesday -source

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - The first scheduled flight to take migrants from Britain to Rwanda under a controversial agreement will no longer leave on Tuesday, a government source said. UK PM Johnson's spokesman says inflation set to peak in short to medium term, article with image. United Kingdom ·
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

477K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy