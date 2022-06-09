ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 102.9 NoCo

Developer Proposes New Concept for Infamous Denver Property

By Kelsey Nistel
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Millions of people watched the Netflix documentary surrounding the sketchy stories that took place inside Los Angeles' notorious Cecil Hotel — but when it comes to hotels with a dark history, one in Colorado could definitely rival the Cecil when it comes to the creepy factor. While it...

power1029noco.com

Comments / 1

Related
Colorado Daily

Boulder Dinner Theatre space sells

The building that’s home to Boulder Dinner Theatre, or BDT Stage, sold to an out-of-town buyer this month for $5.5 million. The roughly 12,000-square-foot space at 5501 Arapahoe Avenue was purchased by 5501 Arapahoe Investors LLC, an entity registered to the Ann Arbor, Mich., address of real estate investor First Martin Corp.
BOULDER, CO
303magazine.com

Say Hello to Freedom Street Social, Arvada’s Newest Gathering Place

The northwest suburb of Arvada is growing immensely as a plethora of diverse restaurants and bars enrich the food scene of this town. The people of Arvada are accustomed to driving either to Denver, Boulder or other more established cities to indulge in different foods. Now, all are playing catch-up as they scramble to try all the new and exciting options. Another meeting place, filled to the brim with unique and new foods opens soon and acts as Arvada’s first food and drink hall. Freedom Street Social plans to commingle different cuisines together to engulf visitors with new flavors while providing a place for newfound community and conversation.
ARVADA, CO
Westword

Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

There are plenty of hot times ahead, with summer just a week away. But the city is already full of free music, markets and outdoor film screenings, with more annual celebrations on the horizon. This year's Juneteenth Music Festival promises to be the biggest yet, and Pride events are rolling out, too.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Idea#Motels#Drugs#Denver Business Journal#Colorado#Netflix#The Royal Palace Motel
Power 102.9 NoCo

The World’s Greatest Traffic Jam Returns To Colorado This Summer

The world's greatest traffic jam - one that you'll actually want to be a part of - is making its return to Colorado this summer. Like many things over the course of the last two years, one of Colorado's most unique, exciting annual events had been temporarily called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; this summer, however, it's back -
BOULDER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Seventeen Bodies Denver Is Trying to Identify

Tragedies can be even more poignant when they're cloaked in mystery. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner is trying to put names to the seventeen bodies included on its online list of unidentified persons: sixteen men and one female infant, found between 1970 and 2021. In many instances, the listings include personal details and photos — some showing items in the individuals' possession at the time they died and others depicting the victims themselves. Yet their identities remain unknown.
95 Rock KKNN

LOOK: 12 Pictures From The Least Expensive House In Colorado

Looking for cheap housing? Yeah, that's a good one right? Especially here in Colorado but if you look deep enough and far enough away from Northern Colorado and Denver, just head south on I-25 to Pueblo and that is where you'll find the least expensive house in the great state of Colorado.
Westword

Declining Marijuana Sales Forces All Buddy Boy Dispensaries to Close

Buddy Boy, a chain of seven dispensaries in Denver founded in 2014, will close on June 17. Reports of Buddy Boy's imminent end began circling on social media on June 9, as management told employees that all seven stores would close. Owner John Fritzel confirmed the move to Westword, noting...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Colorado Mom + Pop BBQ Restaurant Will Blow Your Mind

If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

3 private pools to rent near Denver starting at $48 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing app Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.1. Enchanted PoolKick back in this resort-like getaway, featuring lounge chairs, a slide and many pool floats.Location: DenverCost: $49.50-$55 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20 Photo courtesy of Swimply2. SplashForkBring a group and enjoy this heated pool with mountain views, a grill and lots of space for yard games.Location: AuroraCost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 50 Photo courtesy of Swimply3. Resort-style pool with scenic viewsThis luxe oasis in southeast Denver is private and great for entertaining.Location: FoxfieldCost: $80.75-$95 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 25 Photo courtesy of Swimply
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Is Colorado's housing market over the peak?

The sudden rise in mortgage rates has homebuyers and potential sellers asking their real estate agents whether Colorado’s red-hot market is cooling off. And while agents aren’t seeing anything dire on the horizon, they do perceive things have changed, and that the peak of the market may have passed.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

4/20 Festival Incident Has Keef Brands Facing Trouble in Denver

Keef Brands could face licensing discipline in Denver after THC-infused beverages were nearly served at this year's Mile High 420 Festival, according to city documents. The festival, which took place at Civic Center Park, celebrated America's unofficial marijuana holiday with a concert and lots of unsanctioned pot smoking on April 20. An annual tradition that began as a rally in defiance of marijuana prohibition decades ago, the 4/20 event at Civic Center has since turned into a permitted event with live music, food, beer gardens and vendors.
303magazine.com

Fashionable Attendees, Including Celebrity Guests, Celebrated Jordan Winery’s 50th Anniversary

This past weekend, close to 250 guests celebrated Jordan Winery’s 50th anniversary at the Governor’s Residence. Along with the delectable food and drink offerings, the event raised money for Denver-based organization Clayton Early Learning, which is a hub for Colorado’s innovative work in early childhood development. With special appearances from several Denver Broncos players, including the team’s new quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara, the weekend was full of celebration and guests dressed to the nines.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy