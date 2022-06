(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One lovely little celebration on the southern Oregon coast just became a slightly bigger deal, as the second annual Juneteenth Celebration happening June 18 – 19 gets a bit more information released. The Coos History Museum and Juneteenth Celebration Committee just expanded on the weekend's activities and their times, where music, food, dance, vendors, community resources, and activities for all ages at the museum become one heck of a memorable south Oregon coast experience. (Sunset Bay photo above courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)

COOS BAY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO