COLUMBIA, S.C. — Summer has arrived in full force this week. And people are looking for ways to beat the heat. The city of Columbia set up misting stations at 6 city parks to provide some relief for residents that may not have a way to cool off during the day. The misting stations including the one hear at Owens Field Park are open from 10 am until 8 pm. Highs expected around 100 for multiple days will be the hottest stretch of weather in years.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO