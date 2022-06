OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are advising people to be aware of a scam involving imposters claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House. According to law enforcement, the fraud unit is investigating a scam where imposters call a victim and tell them they won a multi-million dollar Publishers Clearing House prize. The suspect then tells the victim that they need to send cash via mail to obtain their prize money to pay for taxes and processing fees.

OMAHA, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO