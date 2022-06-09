ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Town, city and census-designated place: What are they?

By Matthew Nobert, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObhK9_0g5gYnCY00

While traveling through California you may notice communities labeled as cities, towns or “census-designated areas.” What do these titles mean and what makes them different?

In California, there’s actually no real difference between a city and a town, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. State law dictates a city can go from calling itself a city to calling itself a town – or vice versa – with a four-fifths vote of the local governing body.

Sean Rabe, the town manager of the Northern California town of Loomis, said his community chose to be a town because it provided a greater connection with the area’s rural and agricultural history.

A town does not always mean a community is small, however. The town of Los Gatos in Santa Clara County has a population of around 32,000 people. Apple Valley in San Bernardino County has a population of almost 76,000 people.

Then there are communities like Foresthill in northern Placer County, which is considered a Placer County Community, an unincorporated area and a census-designated place. All of these titles mean the same thing though: The community has not gone through the incorporation process to become a city or town.

A census-designated place is a populated area drawn out by the United States Census Bureau that provides similar statistical information to an incorporated place. A census-designated place does not have permanent boundaries like a city or town might and there is not a functioning government structure, a city council, within the boundaries.

In a census-designated place, law enforcement and firefighting services will usually fall upon the county that the unincorporated area is in.

If a community wants to become incorporated, it will begin working with the California Association of Local Agency Formation Commissions (CALAFCO), which is responsible for laying out the procedures for a community to become an incorporated city or town.

The most recent city to become incorporated in California was the city of Jurupa Valley in Riverside County on July 1, 2011.

The oldest incorporated city in California is San Francisco, which was founded on Feb. 18, 1850.

According to CALAFCO, the process of becoming incorporated can be a lengthy and expensive one. Because of how lengthy and detailed the process is, CALAFCO created a set of guidelines for communities looking to incorporate.

It begins with a group of residents forming a committee, which will lay out the goals of the incorporation, raise funds, collect signatures, work with CALAFCO, testify at hearings and negotiate changes in the proposal.

Working with CALAFCO requires the committee to pay for fees and staff costs, among other expenses. These costs can amount to up to more than $100,000, according to CALAFCO.

CALAFCO says that some of the benefits of incorporating can be establishing a local city council and an area providing its own services like:

  • Law enforcement
  • Fire protection
  • Water and sewer
  • City planning
  • Public works
  • Local parks, recreation and libraries

An incorporated area can create all of those new services, while still being able to use county services like:

  • Welfare and child protection
  • Health services
  • Jails, courts and probation
  • Regional parks
  • Elections and voters services

A newly incorporated city or town may not create its own public safety departments at first, explained Loomis’ town manager. It can be more cost-effective to use larger agencies for public safety needs.

“That is what Loomis does,” Rabe said. “They also tend to continue using whatever fire protection services were in place before incorporation (in 1984). In Loomis’ case, it was the Loomis Fire District before it was merged with South Placer Fire. It’s much more cost-efficient to use those larger agencies when you are in a small city.”

Once a city or town can build a large enough budget it may decide to create its own public safety agencies, he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Is there still a fire season in California?

Well, it’s that time of year again, or is it?  Californians have been hearing about a wildfire season for many years, but officials no longer look at the likelihood of explosive and deadly fires as seasonal. “That was a term we’ve used in the past – fire seasons – but the reality is in California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Loomis, CA
State
California State
City
Los Gatos, CA
City
Foresthill, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
City
Jurupa Valley, CA
KTLA

Lawmakers send proposed budget to Gov. Newsom

California lawmakers Monday sent the governor the legislature’s version of the state’s $300 billion budget, two days ahead of their constitutional deadline of June 15. “This again is a historic budget,” Assembly Member Phil Ting, D-San Francisco said. But the state’s spending plan isn’t finished as negotiation continues with Gov. Gavin Newson on several items. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

California High Speed Rail Dispute

Democrat lawmakers in California are embroiled in one of the most contentious battles in modern state history over the fate of the high-speed rail link connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco, which has been dogged by delays and other problems for the better part of a decade. If completed, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Census Designated Place#Ktxl#A Placer County Community
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLA

Political consultants discuss California’s primary election

Democratic political consultant Ed Emerson and Republican political consultant Tim Rosales joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the results of California’s primary election. The discussion includes the rise of Lanhee Chen and his prospects in the race for controller, as well as the failure of No Party Preference candidates to have an […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

You need to work this many hours to afford rent in California

LOS ANGELES - Californians are no stranger to skyrocketing prices when it comes to pretty much anything - gas prices, housing, food - the list goes on. A recent analysis conducted by SmartAsset reviewed the nation’s 25 largest cities to determine the number of hours a renter would need to work to cover housing costs. The methodology was based on three factors - average annual take-home pay, average hours worked per year, and median monthly rent.
ijpr.org

Primary results for far Northern California

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election. Dahle...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy