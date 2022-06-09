D.C. Police Make Arrest in Shooting Death of a 38 Year-Old Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Northeast Baltimore stream on Sunday, according to authorities. Someone saw the body in the Herring Run tributary and notified officers of their discovery around 12:45 p.m., police said. First responders searched for the body and located it in the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane, according to authorities. Paramedics examined the body and pronounced the person dead, police said. Firefighters assisted with the search for the body, according to the local firefighter’s union. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream. The Baltimore County Fire Department...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO