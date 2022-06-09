"Stranger Things" Fans Have An Interesting Theory About The School Counselor Ms. Kelly
If you're just biding your time until the Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 release on July 1, you will definitely want to read up on this pretty convincing fan theory that's floating around the Internet.Netflix / Via giphy.com
🚨 WARNING: You guessed it - this means spoilers ahead! 🚨
During the first seven episodes of season four, we're given some pivotal information regarding Eleven's connection to the Upside Down. As we explore El's past at Hawkin's Lab more deeply, we learn that she unwittingly assisted Dr. Brenner's first student, "Number One", in a plot to wipe out the facility and make an escape.Netflix / Via tenor.com
When El attempts to stop him, she accidentally opens an otherworldly portal that banishes One into an alternate dimension. Imprisoned in the Upside Down, One becomes Vecna.
Volume Two is sure to provide more answers surrounding Vecna. Is he connected to the Mind Flayer? To demogorgans?Netflix / Via tenor.com
When the Hawkins crew makes their journey through Water Gate, Nancy does remind us that everything in the Upside Down shares a "hive mind". My money is on Vecna having more control over the Upside Down than we realize...
...Which brings us to one very mind-flaying theory about Vecna's role in the world of Hawkins. Could this creepy, crawly villain also have allies in the Right-Side Up?Netflix / Via giphy.com
Fans across the Internet say that Vecna might be working through Hawkins High counselor, Ms. Kelly.
TikTok user, Midwest Marvel Guy , points out that Ms. Kelly's necklace has a clock pendent in the shape of a key which seems like a pretty big coincidence:
