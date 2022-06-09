Harry Styles Was Director Chloé Zhao's Only Choice For Starfox In "Eternals," And The Casting Stories Behind 27 Other MCU Roles

The writers of the next Deadpool sequel are confident that the franchise will remain as irreverent as ever. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have writing credits on the first two Deadpool films and are working on Deadpool 3 for director Shawn Levy, told Den of Geek that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not change the overall feel that fans loved about the previous movies. The upcoming film will be the first since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which released Deadpool (2016) and its 2018 sequel.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoseph Kosinski Says Marvel, 'Star Wars' Influenced Fate of 'Tron: Legacy'...

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO