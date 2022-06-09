Harry Styles Was Director Chloé Zhao's Only Choice For Starfox In "Eternals," And The Casting Stories Behind 27 Other MCU Roles

Related
MCU Fans Poke Fun at She-Hulk's CGI: Argue That The New Marvel Heroine Resembles Shrek's Fiona
Marvel fans are in for a treat as the new addition to Disney+'s expanding slate, She-Hulk is finally headed to the streaming service this August. In addition to the good news, the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming series was finally released. Although most fans are pleased with Tatiana Maslany's debut as the titular character, some fans pointed out how the show's CGI looks terrible, and Maslany's She-Hulk almost looked like the fan-favorite animated character, Princess Fiona, of Shrek.
Tom Holland and Brie Larson return as Spider-Man and Captain Marvel in new Disneyland Paris rides
Tom Holland and Brie Larson are re-entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers series actors and MCU staples will reprise their respective roles as Spider-Man and Captain Marvel in a pair of new attractions heading to Disneyland Paris' Walt Disney Studios Park, the company has announced. Holland and Larson appeared...
Jurassic World: Dominion Star Opens up About Losing Maria Rambeau Role in Captain Marvel
There is little doubt that being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a big thing for most actors. However, DeWanda Wise is one actor who chose not to pursue a role in Captain Marvel. But why did the Jurassic World: Dominion star decide to leave the MCU flick? Wise has opened up about losing the role of Maria Rambeau.
Spider-Man Suffers Brutal Crash During Avengers Campus Show at Disneyland
Walt Disney theme parks recently opened up their Marvel Studios themed Avengers Campus and it has coincided with every project the studio has released. Avengers Campus features most of the heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Spider-Man. There's an attraction where Spider-Man can be seen swinging from a web that's attached to a crane and he kind of fails to land on a roof. Now, a new video has shown the wall crawler suffering a brutal crash.
Black Panther 2: Disney Debunks Rumored Trailer Release Date
We're now almost half a year away before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters and we still have not seen any footage or sneak peek photo about the highly-anticipated sequel which will address the loss of T'Challa played by the late Chadwick Boseman. There were rumors that the first trailer will be released very soon. However, as it turns out, that is actually not the case at all.
She-Hulk: Marvel Reportedly Requested to Make Her Smaller, Less Muscular
The trailer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law recently debuted and it gained mixed reactions from the fans, critics, and everyone who waited for the show’s sneak peek. Mostly, it was the CGI on Jennifer Walters and Marvel reportedly requested to make the character smaller, less muscular according to a VFX artist.
She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date
MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
Fantastic Four: Disney+ Poll Seemingly Confirms Actress Who’ll Play MCU’s Sue Storm
The entire comic book film fandom is rejoicing after Marvel Studios finally granted the request of many and cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards. While the actor only played a variant of Mister Fantastic who lives on Earth-838, it gave fans renewed hope that he could still end up playing Reed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main timeline of Earth-616.
Upcoming Star Wars Movies And TV Series
Here are all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows and when we can expect them to arrive.
‘Deadpool 3’ Writers Give Update on Working With Disney for New Film: “Deadpool Is Gonna Be Deadpool”
The writers of the next Deadpool sequel are confident that the franchise will remain as irreverent as ever. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have writing credits on the first two Deadpool films and are working on Deadpool 3 for director Shawn Levy, told Den of Geek that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not change the overall feel that fans loved about the previous movies. The upcoming film will be the first since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which released Deadpool (2016) and its 2018 sequel.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoseph Kosinski Says Marvel, 'Star Wars' Influenced Fate of 'Tron: Legacy'...
Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
How's Henry Cavill's Superman Future Looking These Days? Here's The Latest
We have an update on where things stand with Henry Cavill’s Superman in DC films.
The Marvels' Brie Larson Shares Sweet Throwback Photo From Her First Meeting With Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani
Brie Larson shared a look at when she met her The Marvels costar Iman Vellani for the first time.
Disney’s Profits From ‘Deadpool,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Safe, Judge Rules
Disney is no longer at risk of surrendering profits on two of its blockbusters — Guardians of the Galaxy and Deadpool — for using allegedly stolen VFX technology to animate CG characters. Conceding that he erred in a previous ruling clearing the way for trial over these films and exposing the company to massive damages, a federal judge on Wednesday found that earnings from the movies cannot be tied back to use of the technology. Disney still faces the prospect of losing proceeds from Beauty and the Beast, which has grossed $1.26 billion.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Deadpool 3' Writers Give Update...
‘Duke Nukem’ Movie in the Works from ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators, Legendary (Exclusive)
Duke Nukem, the 1990s video game that helped popularize the first-person shooter genre, is getting the feature film treatment. Legendary Entertainment, the company behind Dune and the Godzilla monster movie series, has picked up the movie rights from Gearbox, with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on board to produce.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batwheels' Adds Gina Rodriguez and Xolo Mariduena to Supervillain Lineup (Exclusive)'Cobra Kai' Season Five Premiere Date Revealed Along With Action-Packed Teaser'Cobra Kai' Creators' Action-Comedy 'Obliterated' Moves From TBS to Netflix Legendary will also produce, as will Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed) of Marla Studios, which...
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Returning to Theaters With Added Footage
Spider-Man: No Way Home will be making its way back to theaters, just in time for Labor Day weekend. Sony announced Friday that a fan cut of the recent box-office smash will screen in theaters beginning Friday, Sept. 2. Entitled Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, viewers can look forward to added and extended scenes not part of the original version that debuted back on Dec. 17.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Set Off a Box Office Sonic BoomBox Office Milestone: 'Doctor Strange 2' Soars Past $800M GloballyEurope Still Waiting for Box Office Bounce:...
Disney Reveals Where ‘Ms. Marvel’ Falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline
Disney+ says its new showMs. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan, “a Muslim-American teenager growing up in Jersey City.”. “An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel,” Disney+ adds. “Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home — that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.” OK, but when does Ms. Marvel take place?
'Ms. Marvel' Episode 1 Review & Eternals Team-Up Theory
We deep dive into theories on Ms. Marvel’s powers and why we think one Eternal will show up.
New Thor: Love and Thunder Runtime Reports Make It Marvel's Shortest Movie in Years
Thor: Love and Thunder now finds itself as the next movie release of Marvel Studios. As it turns out, it may even be the studio's shortest film in years. With tickets set to go on sale in a matter of hours, two of the world's largest theatrical chains have now listed the film with a runtime just under two hours.
