STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 35-year-old woman fired a gun and pistol whipped a girl in Elm Park last month, authorities allege. Kathy Kimball was arrested on May 23, more than two weeks after a group of five teen girls told responding officers that they were planning on fighting girls from their school when a female fired a gun into the air, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

4 DAYS AGO