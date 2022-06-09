ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

U.S. launches civil rights probe into Louisiana State Police

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yb8yi_0g5g0igA00
Law enforcement officers block the entrance to the Louisiana State Police Headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has opened a civil rights probe into the Louisiana State Police, department officials said on Thursday, more than three years after the deadly arrest of black motorist Ronald Greene in the state in 2019.

The so-called pattern-or-practice investigation is the latest federal probe into potential systematic patterns of abuse at police departments and jails across the country. The Justice Department has also launched probes into Georgia state prisons, Texas juvenile detention facilities and police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville, among others.

The department had already launched a separate probe into the case involving Greene, who died in May 2019 at age 49 while in Louisiana police custody.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division announced the probe along with other U.S. attorneys in Louisiana, saying it would focus on whether state police used excessive force and discriminatory conduct and was separate from other investigations.

Three years after Greene's death, and officials said the federal probe was necessary to rebuild community trust.

"Every American, regardless of race, has the right to constitutional policing," Clarke said in a statement.

Bodycam footage published by the Associated Press last year showed Louisiana state troopers punching, dragging and stunning Greene, whose family has also sued the police. read more

Two state police officers involved Greene's arrest were fired, according to CNN, and a separate Louisiana state police panel was investigating the unit involved, the AP reported last year.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Nandita Bose; Editing by Tim Ahmann and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Related
TheDailyBeast

Feds to Examine Just How Corrupt the Louisiana State Police Is

As evidence grows that Louisiana State Police have failed to adequately respond to beatings of mainly Black men, the U.S. Justice Department will launch a civil rights probe into the entire agency, officials told The Associated Press. The “pattern-or-practice” investigation will include the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, who troopers initially claimed died in a car crash. It wasn’t until the AP obtained body-cam footage and other unreleased records that it became clear Greene died after he was brutally beaten, Tased and dragged along a roadside by troopers. An AP investigation found that Greene’s death was not an isolated incident, but rather one of multiple cases in which Louisiana troopers or their bosses “ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.” AP also found that troopers would often turn off or mute body-worn cameras. Current and former troopers allege that the beatings were permitted in part due to racism in the department.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

DOJ to investigate Louisiana State Police after beatings of mostly Black men

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will investigate the Louisiana State Police following beatings of mostly Black men, officials have said. The “pattern-or-practice” investigation comes amid an increasing amount of evidence revealing that the agency has ignored the beatings of Black men, including the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The announcement comes over three years after white officers were seen on body-camera footage, that was withheld from the public, beating, stunning, and dragging Mr Greene on the side of a rural road close to Monroe, Louisiana. No one has been charged in the death, which police first attributed to...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS - DOJ charges California man, 26, who wanted to 'kill Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh' with attempted murder: Cops say he was angry 'over Roe v. Wade' had tactical equipment, a Glock 17 and zip ties - and found his address online

A heavily armed 26-year-old man who was detained on Wednesday near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house allegedly told authorities he wanted to kill the conservative jurist and then himself. He was identified as Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California in a news release from the United States Attorney...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#U S Justice Department#Civil Rights#American#The Associated Press
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS preparing for violence as activists threaten to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: Reports

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is preparing for violence to erupt after the Supreme Court issues its anticipated ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a department memo obtained by Axios revealed Wednesday. The DHS’s concerns stem from a number of social-media threats to murder the justices and their clerks, burn down the Supreme Court building, and target places of worship.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Memphis lawmakers call to deny Trump police escort at rally over unpaid bills: ‘He’s notorious for not paying’

City council members in Memphis, Tennessee, are calling for the municipal government to decline any request to provide former president Donald Trump a police escort when he visits the city for a speaking engagement next month, citing the ex-president’s long history as a deadbeat who has stiffed local governments after using local police resources. In an interview with a local NBC affiliate, Councilmember Martavius Jones said politics have nothing to do with why he’s calling for the city to refuse a police escort for the former president and his Secret Service detail.“He’s notorious for not paying,” he said. “When...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Homeland Security issues new alert warning US public gatherings could be targets of violence

The US Department of Homeland Security warned that it expects the threat environment in the country to become more dynamic and that large public gatherings could become targets for violence.A new bulletin from the department said that the United States remains in a heightened threat environment and cited “several recent attacks” that underscore the threat. “In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” the bulletin said on Tuesday.“These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Ohio Man Who Said ‘Antifa’ Was Responsible for Jan. 6 Pleads Guilty to Storming the Capitol

An Ohio man who claimed to believe that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was “all Antifa” has pleaded guilty to storming the building. Stephen Michael Ayres, 39, admitted Wednesday to engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds on Jan. 6. He acknowledged that he had traveled from Ohio to Washington, D.C. in order to attend Donald Trump‘s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, during which the former president told thousands of supporters to march to the Capitol to “demand” that Congress not certify Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral win.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Newsmax host belittles Capitol police officer as ‘attractive blonde’ and downplays attack

A host on the right-wing Newsmax channel branded a Capitol police officer who gave evidence at the January 6 hearing “self-aggrandising” and “an attractive blonde”.Greg Kelly mocked Officer Caroline Edwards and claimed that her evidence to the panel was that she “fell down” during the violent attack by Donald Trump’s supporters.Officer Edwards in fact described to the committee how she had slipped in blood and had seen a “ghostly pale” Brian Sicknick, the officer who died days after the riot after suffering two strokes.Mr Kelly told his viewers that Officer Edwards had only been picked for the hearing because...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

477K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy