Texas parents charged in infant daughter's death, says sheriff's office

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAXAHACHIE, Texas — Two parents have been arrested and charged with murder after their infant daughter died in March, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies were sent to a house on Lone Elm Road...

truecrimedaily

Texas parents arrested after their infant dies from effects of meth

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were arrested in connection with the death of their 6-month-old infant. According to a news release from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, March 19, deputies responded to a home on Lone Elm Road in Waxahachie, Texas, to a report of an unresponsive child. The child was reportedly transported to the Methodist Hospital via ambulance, and despite lifesaving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased.
