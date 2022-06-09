ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN Events’ Annual Softball Tournament Returns to Clearwater

ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated annual softball tournament will return to Clearwater's premier softball facility, Eddie C. Moore, for it's fourth year on Feb 16-19, 2023. It will now be known as the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield.

The 16-team field for the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by EvoShield features 15 teams which qualified for the NCAA Softball Championship, including three programs – Arizona, Oklahoma State and UCLA – which advanced to the Women’s College World Series. The full 2023 field of 16, announced last night during ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 Women’s College World Series, will include:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Duke
  • Florida State
  • Indiana
  • UCF
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi State
  • Nebraska
  • Oklahoma State
  • South Florida
  • Texas A&M
  • UCLA
  • Virginia Tech

TaxAct, a leading provider of affordable digital and downloadable tax preparation solutions, has signed on as a title sponsor for the 2023 installment, joining Visit St. Pete Clearwater and Wilson – supporters of the event since its inception in 2019. EvoShield, Wilson Sporting Goods’ industry leading, innovative, on-field protective equipment and apparel brand, will be the presenting sponsor.

The City of Clearwater and Visit St. Pete Clearwater have been close collaborators with ESPN Events on the tournament since its inception and will continue to serve as the event host and civic sponsor.

"We are thankful for the opportunity to continue our relationship with ESPN and host college athletes, their families and coaches at our award-winning softball facility,” said Clearwater mayor Frank Hibbard. “Sports tourism is key to our area thriving and we wish each team the best of luck.”

Of the 16 teams that participated in the 2022 contest, 15 made it to the NCAA Softball Tournament. Six of those teams advanced to Super Regionals and four teams made it to this year’s Women’s College World Series.

Tickets to the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by EvoShield will go on sale this fall. The event schedule will also be released this fall. For more information visit www.clearwaterinvitational.com.

