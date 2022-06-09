ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Podcast: Zooming out After a Historic Stretch of UC Football Commitments

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trE40_0g5fSr8900

Cincinnati is on a recruiting heater following the first official visit weekend in June.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — Ten commits and counting in the past week. That was the de facto topic of choice on my latest Locked On Bearcats appearance. Listen to Alex Frank, and I discuss the macro-effect on the program following this big stretch on the recruiting trail.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Bob Huggins on UC Joining Big 12: 'They Better get Ready Because it is Hard'

Three-Star 2023 Defensive Lineman Kamari Burns Commits to UC; Class of 2023 now Highest-Rated in School History

Watch: Coby Bryant Flashes Athleticism at Seattle Seahawks Practice

UC Football Adds Sixth 2023 Commitment of the Weekend

Four-Star Wide Receiver Ayden Greene Commits to UC

Three-Star 2023 Legacy Cornerback Luke Evans Commits to Cincinnati

UC Football Secures Commitment From Three-Star Cornerback Jonas Duclona

Four-Star Safety Daeh McCullough Commits to UC

Desmond Ridder Making Early Waves With Atlanta Falcons

Three-Star 2023 Forward Arrinten Page Visits UC

Bearcats QB Room Ranked in Middle of ESPN's FBS Passer Tiers

Watch: Myjai Sanders Mic'd up at Arizona Cardinals' OTAs

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Wing Mayar Wol

Marcus Mariota: 'Absolutely' Mentoring Desmond Ridder

UC Football Falls in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Rayvon Griffith Transferring to AZ Compass for Senior High School Season

UC Announces Kickoff Times for Four 2022 Football Games

Bearcats Offer 2023 Four-Star Guard Jizzle James

Kyle Washington, Tari Eason Named UC's Best Modern Incoming/Outgoing Transfers

A Closer Look at New Bearcats Defensive End Noah Potter

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

PFF Lists Coby Bryant as 'Instant-Impact Day Three Rookie'

Richard Sherman: Coby Bryant 'Will be a Long-Time Starter' for Seattle Seahawks

Five UC Football Players That Could be Drafted in 2023

UC Emerges as a Major Winner From the 2022 NFL Draft

Takeaways From UC's 2022 Spring Game

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: Reinventing or restoring USC football?

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Reinvention or restoration: Considering all the generations of greatness, success, and legendary players of the storied USC football Trojans, “reinventing” the Men of Troy by Lincoln Riley, as inferred by some, seems like the ultimate eyeball roller. How do you reinvent cardinal and gold stats like 11 national championships, 34 bowl victories, 170 All-Americans, six Heisman Trophy winners, 516 NFL players, 17 Pro Football Hall of Famers, 46 College Football Hall of Famers, and legendary coaches like Howard Jones, John McKay, John Robinson, and Pete Carroll? Reinvention or restoration – Part 2: Reinventing USC football may not be the correct term as much as maybe restoring Trojans football greatness. There is no argument that for the past 15 seasons - much having to do with the aftermath of NCAA sanctions, misguided coaching selections, athletic director selection debacles, and administrative university decision-making - the unruly bed that USC football has been sleeping in has been the unholy convergence of a series of highly regrettable chain of events.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Seattle, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
AthlonSports.com

LSU Football: 2022 Tigers Season Preview and Prediction

The question asked from Los Angeles to Long Island about Brian Kelly was this: Why would he leave one of college football's historic programs at Notre Dame to start over at LSU?. Kelly's simple answer: Why wouldn't I be here?. "I wanted to coach the very best players in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Ashton Porter to make college commitment live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ as Ashton Porter, a four-star defensive lineman from Cy Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas, will make his choice at noon ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CYPRESS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Bob Huggins
Person
Luke Evans
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
878
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy