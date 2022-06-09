Podcast: Zooming out After a Historic Stretch of UC Football Commitments
Cincinnati is on a recruiting heater following the first official visit weekend in June.
CINCINNATI — Ten commits and counting in the past week. That was the de facto topic of choice on my latest Locked On Bearcats appearance. Listen to Alex Frank, and I discuss the macro-effect on the program following this big stretch on the recruiting trail.
