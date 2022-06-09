ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Did AR-15 Sales Surge After Uvalde? What We Do Know, What We Don't

By Tom Norton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting has drawn focus toward the sale and regulation of the gun used to commit the atrocity: The AR-15...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

Related
CBS News

House passes series of sweeping gun new control measures

The House passed new sweeping gun restrictions largely along partisan lines Wednesday, hours after the House Reform and Oversight Committee heard heart-wrenching testimony from an 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Alex Gangitano, a staff writer at the Hill, joined CBS News for more on Congress' efforts to curb gun violence.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Week

Mass shooters' favorite gun

The assault rifle, America's most popular gun, has become the preferred instrument for mass murder. Here's everything you need to know:. Assault rifles, often called AR-15-style weapons, have been used in many mass shootings, including the recent massacre of 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket and the slaughter of 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. These weapons are identifiable by three features: They're semiautomatic, meaning they can be repeatedly fired with the squeeze of the trigger; they have detachable magazines for easy reloading; and they have components, such as a pistol grip, that allow shooters to fire continuously with their rifle trained on the target. The AR-15 is the civilian counterpart of the U.S. military's M16, which has a shorter barrel and can fire three-round bursts with one pull of the trigger. These marvels of engineering are stunningly efficient and easy to use, earning the title "America's Rifle" from the National Rifle Association and the nickname the "iPhone of firearms."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Guns Kill People, and Tyrants with Gun Monopolies Kill the Most

My forthcoming article in the Gonzaga Journal of International Law examines the comparative risks of too little gun control and too much gun control. Here's the abstract:. What are the relative risks of a nation having too many guns compared to the risks of the nation having too few guns? Comparing and contrasting Europe and the United States during the twentieth century, the article finds that the United States might have suffered up to three-quarters of million excess firearms homicide over the course of the century—based on certain assumptions made to maximize the highest possible figure. In contrast, during the twentieth century Europe suffered 87 million excess homicides against civilians by mass-murdering tyrannical governments. The article suggests that Americans should not be complacent that they have some perpetual immunity to being subjected to tyranny. The historical record shows that governments planning mass murder work assiduously to disarm their intended victims. While victim resistance cannot necessarily overthrow a tyrannical regime, resistance does save many lives.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Guns#Robb Elementary School#Ar 15s
Fox News

Fleeing to Free States!

Wealthy taxpayers are fleeing high tax states in favor of tax-friendly FREE states. Go figure!. Which 5 states were the biggest losers in this big wealth migration?. New York, California, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey. According to IRS data, those are the five states that lost the most net income...
TENNESSEE STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Waveney Ann Moore: A tug-of-war of rights, guns vs. life

This month will mark the second year Juneteenth will be celebrated as a federal holiday. The June 19 observation commemorates the long-delayed freedom of African Americans in Texas, who’d remained enslaved more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Historically Black Prairie View A&M...
SOCIETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
990K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy