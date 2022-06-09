ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOC claims 70 per cent of illegally trafficked guns likely come from ‘iron pipeline’ states

By Holly Patrick
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.

The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York's 14th district, said that the 'iron pipeline' of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City.

"Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states," AOC said.

Comments

.59 caliber
3d ago

Where did your family come from? Everybody that is here now and in the past immigrated from somewhere else including the Native American Indians.Make sure your brain in in gear before you run your mouth.

Reply
5
Infidel-Instructor
3d ago

70% of illegal immigrants likely come from Democratic controlled states. How do you like THAT rebuttal, Madame A.O.C.????

Reply(3)
10
#Guns#Aoc#Iron Pipeline#Gun Violence#Trafficked
