ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Chase Village, MD

Judge whose son was murdered in their home says Kavanaugh plot shows justices need better protection

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A federal judge whose son was murdered by a disgruntled lawyer in their family home has said that the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is further proof that judges need better protection.

US District Judge Esther Salas told Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday that “enough is enough” and called on Congress to pass a bill to bolster security for federal judges and limit the amount of personal information available about public officials online.

“I think that members of Congress can see the escalation in the numbers of threats against judicial officers,”she said.

“It’s just got to stop.”

Judge Salas’ 20-year-old son Daniel Anderl was shot and killed at their family home in New Jersey back in 2020 in a racially motivated attack by “antifeminist” lawyer Roy Den Hollander.

The gunman had found the federal judge’s address online and travelled to it, posing as a FedEx delivery driver before opening fire on her family.

Judge Salas’ husband Mark Anderl was also shot in the attack but survived.

The judge escaped unscathed as she was in the basement of their home at the time.

Hollander was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound days later.

Following the targeted attack, â€‹â€‹New Jersey passed a state law – Daniel’s Law – making it a crime to post the addresses or phone numbers of judges, prosecutors, or law enforcement officers and their families online.

Since then, the federal judge has been pushing for the federal government to enact a similar law – the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmvMa_0g5fODpv00

She doubled down on her calls on Wednesday after 26-year-old Nicholas Roske was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of Justice Kavanaugh.

“The fact of the matter is, I do have to say that the rule of law is not different for Republicans. The rule of law is not different for Democrats,” she told Fox on Wednesday.

“The rule of law is what this country has been founded on, and we as judges, our democracy, it mandates that we pass the Daniel Anderl bill and do it now.”

She added: “Enough is enough.”

Mr Roske found Justice Kavanaugh’s address online and travelled from his home in California to the property in Chevy Chase, Maryland, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The suspect had allegedly called 911 at around 1.40am on Wednesday saying he had travelled to kill a specific Supreme Court justice and then kill himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nXyD_0g5fODpv00

Officers responded to the scene and found Mr Roske near Mr Kavanaugh’s residence, still on the phone to the emergency dispatcher, said officials.

The suspect was found in possession of a backpack and a suitcase at the scene, which contained a black tactical chest rig, tactical knife, a Glock 17 pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crowbar, pistol light, duct tape, hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles, and other items.

Following his arrest, the suspect told investigators that he was angry with the conservative justice over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would strike down Roe v Wade , overturning the landmark ruling that gave Americans a right to abortion access.

If Roe is overturned, abortion will be effectively banned across almost half of the US.

The suspect also allegedly voiced his anger towards the conservative justice around gun control, referring to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 young students and two teachers were shot and killed last month.

Mr Roske said he believed Mr Kavanaugh would “side with Second Amendment decisions that would loosen gun control laws” across the country, according to the complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdQju_0g5fODpv00

Hours after his arrest, he appeared in court charged with attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The incident comes as protesters have gathered outside the homes of justices following the leak of the majority opinion that could strike down Roe v Wade and at a time when lawmakers are poised to vote on funding additional security for Supreme Court justices, court officers and their immediate family members.

The White House condemned the threat on Wednesday and said the Biden administration supports passing legislation to increase security for the Supreme Court and its justices.

“As the president has consistently made clear, public officials – including judges – must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety or that of their families,” according to a statement from White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates.

“And any violence, threats of violence, or attempts to intimidate justices have no place in our society.”

Comments / 157

Patrick Steele
2d ago

the people in America need protection. there's millions of Americans like myself being treated as if we're less than human by the government and most of society. where's our protection

Reply(14)
41
Bob X
3d ago

Well, we already have laws against violence and murder. Would you rather have strict gun control and free universal health care including mental health coverage. 🤮🤮🤮🤮.

Reply(4)
20
The Advocate
2d ago

Honestly, she complaining about threats to Justices and thier families. Why not pay for your own security. Judges are not poor in most cases. Plus, where is her outrage for the children and teachers being killed yearly. #crickets

Reply(5)
16
Related
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
Mic

Mitch McConnell is furious Democrats are protecting kids before SCOTUS justices

When it comes to divergent legislative priorities, look no further than the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol Building today. On one side, the Democratic-chaired House Oversight Committee heard hours of anguished testimony from survivors of — and experts on — America’s gun violence epidemic, as part of a broader push for new gun control measures in the wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, last month. Then cast your gaze to the vaulted upper chamber of Congress, where Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell this morning threw a monotone hissy fit after the overnight arrest of an armed man outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home, in which the suspect reportedly claimed he wanted to murder the judge over the looming repeal of Roe v. Wade.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chevy Chase Village, MD
State
California State
State
Maryland State
City
California, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Chevy Chase Village, MD
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Esther Salas
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS preparing for violence as activists threaten to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: Reports

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is preparing for violence to erupt after the Supreme Court issues its anticipated ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a department memo obtained by Axios revealed Wednesday. The DHS’s concerns stem from a number of social-media threats to murder the justices and their clerks, burn down the Supreme Court building, and target places of worship.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi insists NO Supreme Court Justices are 'in danger' after Democrats blocked a bill to give them more security - hours after armed man 'threatened to kill Brett Kavanaugh'

Nancy Pelosi defended her decision not to bring a bill for a vote that would provide more security for Supreme Court Justices and their families until next week by saying Thursday that 'no one is in danger over the weekend.'. 'I don't know how she can say' that no one...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

911 dispatcher to be fired after asking caller why she was whispering as Buffalo shooting unfolded around her

A 911 dispatcher is set to be fired after asking a supermarket worker why she was whispering as the Buffalo mass shooting unfolded around her.Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at Tops Friendly Markets, called the emergency services as the violence which killed 10 people took place.Now city authorities are investigating the incident as Ms Rogers says the dispatcher hung up on her and officials say they plan to sack the worker later this month.“I proceeded to whisper because I didn’t know how many people there were in the store or anything, I didn’t want to be heard,” Ms...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Judges#Us Supreme Court#New Justice#Violent Crime#Fox News#Congress#Fedex
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
PopCrush

30-Year-Old Man Distraught After Judge Rules He Must Move Out of Parents’ House

A 30-year-old man is feeling unprepared for the real world after multiple eviction attempts resulted in a judge ordering him to vacate his parents' house. A judge in Syracuse, New York, has ordered Michael Rotondo to move out of his parents' home after the man refused to leave despite receiving five written eviction notices over several months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MSNBC

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

693K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy