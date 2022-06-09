Oakland County authorities seek driver who struck 6-year-old girl, drove off

PONTIAC (WWJ) -- Oakland County authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver who hit a 6-year-old girl as she was crossing the street.

Officials said the incident occurred on Virginia Avenue, near Baldwin Avenue, in Pontiac shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The girl and her mother were crossing the street when the mother witnessed the Hummer traveling west on Virginia towards Baldwin. The mother, who was holding another child, stopped but was unable to stop the 6-year-old before she was hit, said police.

The driver of the Hummer then fled south on Baldwin.

The black Hummer had “Natural Construction” written on the side.

“We are looking for the public’s assistance in locating the callous individual that struck a 6-year-old with a motor vehicle and fled without even pausing to check on her well-being,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident, the vehicle or the driver is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.