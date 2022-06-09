ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

WATCH: Body cam footage shows Utah nurse save man’s life during heart attack

By Nexstar Media Wire, Courtney Johns
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YspKI_0g5fElRF00

A Utah nurse is being honored after saving the life of a man who collapsed from a heart attack at a baseball game.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis Police reports two recent drive-by shootings

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding two drive-by shootings which reportedly occurred late Sunday evening and early Monday morning. According to a news release from the department, officials said the first shooting occurred late Sunday evening in the 200 block of Gary and the second shooting occurred early […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Father of dead toddler turns himself in

McLennan County, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department announced on Tuesday morning that Jaylon Thornton, Zillyana’s father, has turned himself in to the McLennan County Jail. He has been charged with Injury to a Child by Omission. This comes after police arrested Elias Espinosa on Friday in the shooting death of 22-month-old […]
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating wanted suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating Paul Anthony Flores, a 26-year-old man. Flores is wanted by Texas County on charges of Rape in the Second Degree and Application to Revoke Suspended Sentence -Assault and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. If anyone has information on the whereabouts […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy