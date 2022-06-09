This Week in Milwaukee: June 9-15, 2022

Back in 1983, Milwaukee’s Sister Edna Lonergan had an original idea to care for the elderly and disabled. She called her program Adult Daycare, designed for the elderly and disabled unable to care for themselves when family members aren’t home. Years later, Sr. Edna expanded the adult daycare program to include child daycare. She said, “When you bring children and adults together for planned and informal activities, from daily exercise to art and music-making, children benefit from positive one-on-one attention from nurturing adults, who also benefit by sharing wisdom and skills with children. You create a family.” All this happens under the nonprofit umbrella of the St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO