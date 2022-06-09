ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week in Milwaukee: June 9-15, 2022

Cover picture for the articleArt at the Haggerty and Riverwest, outdoor music at The Baaree and Locust Street, Milwaukee Brewers Youth Baseball Clinic, drama in Kenosha and Country music in Mequon and more —This Week in Milwaukee!. Thursday, June 9. Jane’s Walk MKE @ Turner Hall, 5 p.m. Jane’s Walk MKE,...

Sister Edna Lonergan: Intergenerational Care Pioneer

Back in 1983, Milwaukee’s Sister Edna Lonergan had an original idea to care for the elderly and disabled. She called her program Adult Daycare, designed for the elderly and disabled unable to care for themselves when family members aren’t home. Years later, Sr. Edna expanded the adult daycare program to include child daycare. She said, “When you bring children and adults together for planned and informal activities, from daily exercise to art and music-making, children benefit from positive one-on-one attention from nurturing adults, who also benefit by sharing wisdom and skills with children. You create a family.” All this happens under the nonprofit umbrella of the St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care.
MCT’s Kearns Transitioning to Madison’s Forward Theater

The Milwaukee theater scene’s loss will be Madison’s gain. Marcella Kearns, associate artistic director for Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, announced she will be stepping down after the 2021-2022 season ends this summer to assume a similar role with Madison’s Forward Theater. “Marcy is an exceptionally skilled theater-maker across...
Finding Your Own Pride

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
