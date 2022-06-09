ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former Georgia, US Olympic swimming coach Bauerle retires

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Longtime Georgia swimming coach Jack Bauerle has announced his retirement. Bauerle won seven NCAA women’s team championships in his 43 years as coach.

The 70-year-old is the longest-tenured coach of any sport in Georgia history. He coached the 2008 U.S. Olympic women’s team to 14 medals.

He also served as an assistant on the U.S. team in 2000 and the men’s teams in 2016 and 2020. Bauerle has been involved in Georgia athletics for 50 years as an athlete and coach.

He was named the women’s coach in 1979 and added the title of men’s coach in 1983.

Georgia named Neil Versfeld as the new men’s coach and Stefanie Williams Moreno as women’s coach.

