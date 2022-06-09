ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Drug trafficking arrest made after search at Upstate hotel

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6xOF_0g5f89Ln00

A Low Country woman is in custody for drug trafficking following the search of an Upstate hotel. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says a search was conducted late last week at the Brookwood Inn on College Drive in Spartanburg.

The search turned up over 6 ounces of meth, 6 ounces of either heroin or fentanyl ( testing is being done to determine the exact substance), a gun and over $1,600 in cash.

24 year old, Shiprah Kristal Deas of Ladson was arrested following the search. She's charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking and weapons violations. Sheriff's Office Lt. Kevin Bobo says, the investigation started when they were tipped off to Deas traveling to Spartanburg to sell drugs out of a hotel room."

Comments / 7

Related
WYFF4.com

Man arrested for armed robbery at Upstate store, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. — A man has been arrested for an armed robbery at an Upstate store. That's according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Zackary Goette is accused of robbing the Tractor Supply store, on Clemson Boulevard. According to deputies it happened on Thursday. They said Gouette...
montpelierbridge.org

Woman Allegedly Tries to Destroy Crack Evidence in Front of Police

GRANITEVILLE — Police arrested a White River Junction woman for allegedly violating conditions of release during a response to a report of a suspect vehicle parked in the Barre Town Forest parking lot off Barclay Quarry Road. Troopers arrived on June 10 about five minutes before 1 p.m. and identified the occupants as Christina Chatlos, 36, and Rex Comstock, according to a police report. Troopers saw drug paraphernalia on Chatlos’s lap associated with crack cocaine. Chatlos tried to destroy the crack right in front of the troopers, the report further states, so she was taken into custody. A later search of the vehicle yielded crack cocaine belonging to Chatlos and Comstock. Troopers found out Chatlos had four active sets of court-ordered conditions of release prohibiting her from using illicit drugs. Comstock and Chatlos were both taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks of the Vermont State Police for processing. Both parties were processed, issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court, and released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ladson, SC
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Man arrested following traffic stop in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Sunday following a traffic stop in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 49-year-old Phillip Jamie Ward with felonious possession of methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office said on May 29th, deputies stopped Ward on NC 226 Southbound for not having any working taillights and an expired […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Teen charged in shooting that injured 3 people at NC mall

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting that wounded three people at a North Carolina mall, police said. Two men and a woman were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after they were shot in the parking lot of the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia on Friday, […]
GASTONIA, NC
WSPA 7News

Father and Son arrested on drug charges while out on bond in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man and his son that were both out on bond were arrested Friday on multiple charges. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged both 56-year-old Charles Robert Brown Sr. and 27-year-old Cody Thomas Brown with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Hotel Room#Upstate#Heroin#Sheriff S Office Lt
WJBF

Spartanburg Methodist College campus safety police officer and wife charged with multiple crimes against children under 16

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A former Spartanburg Methodist College Campus safety police officer and his wife have been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with multiple crimes against children under 16. According to SLED, Caleb River, 47, was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Contributing to the […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Chase involving Upstate deputies leads to crash and manhunt

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect led deputies on multiple chases on Friday night. Deputies said the situation began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving. However, the driver refused to stop, and deputies pursued them until they crossed over into Greenville County.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Reports of shots fired at the Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - RCSO confirms they received several calls of shots fired at the Augusta Mall around 2 p.m. Sunday. Deputies have arrived and determined no one fired a gun, but someone may have brandished a gun while others ran to the parking lot. A News 12 reporter is...
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash in Cowpens

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash in Cowpens. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 5:31 p.m. on N. Main Street at the intersection of Love Springs Road on Sunday. The coroner identified the victim...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for a runaway teen in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen in Cherokee County. According to deputies, 16-year-old Victor Calderon was reported missing on April 20 after getting in an argument with his father. They say he is five-feet-seven inches tall, weighs 250...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged after 30+ horses, other animals seized from South Carolina home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday afternoon for animal cruelty in Woodruff. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 56-year-old Paul Gregory Kica, of Woodruff, with 10 counts of 1st-degree ill-treatment of animals. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department responded to a home around 8:36 a.m. near Highway 221 in reference to animal […]
WOODRUFF, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy