Drug trafficking arrest made after search at Upstate hotel

A Low Country woman is in custody for drug trafficking following the search of an Upstate hotel. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says a search was conducted late last week at the Brookwood Inn on College Drive in Spartanburg.

The search turned up over 6 ounces of meth, 6 ounces of either heroin or fentanyl ( testing is being done to determine the exact substance), a gun and over $1,600 in cash.

24 year old, Shiprah Kristal Deas of Ladson was arrested following the search. She's charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking and weapons violations. Sheriff's Office Lt. Kevin Bobo says, the investigation started when they were tipped off to Deas traveling to Spartanburg to sell drugs out of a hotel room."