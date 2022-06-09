ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Disney replaces Rice, promotes Walden in leadership shakeup

By Dawn Chmielewski, Lisa Richwine
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhJqg_0g5embku00

LOS ANGELES, June 9 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Bob Chapek announced a major leadership shift on Thursday, promoting Dana Walden to chairman of general entertainment content as the company works to build its streaming television efforts.

Walden replaces veteran Hollywood executive Peter Rice, who is leaving Disney. Both executives joined Disney in 2019 when the company acquired entertainment assets from 21st Century Fox.

Sources who spoke with Reuters said Rice, who is well-regarded throughout Hollywood, clashed with Disney's senior leadership. His departure was, according to one, "a long time coming." A source close to Disney said Rice was deemed not a right fit for the company's culture.

Rice did not respond to requests for comment.

The change was announced as Disney and other media companies battle to attract audiences with must-see hits for their streaming TV platforms such as Disney+.

In a statement, Chapek said Walden had a "well-earned reputation for championing creative talent and developing programming that captures the cultural zeitgeist."

Walden had been serving as entertainment chair for Walt Disney Television. Her new role expands her oversight to include a broad range of programming for Disney's streaming outlets and cable and broadcast networks.

Under her leadership, the company had such hits as ABC's "Abbott Elementary," the Hulu Original series "Only Murders in the Building" and the Onyx Collective's Academy Award-winning documentary "Summer of Soul."

At Fox, Walden served as chairman and chief executive of the Fox Television Group when the company's studio produced hits such as "This Is Us," "Empire," "Modern Family" and "Glee."

Rice had served as president of 21st Century Fox and his exit from Disney appeared abrupt.

Last month, he appeared on stage at Disney’s presentation to advertisers gathered at Pier 36 in New York, touting the company’s "unprecedented investment" in new talent and shows.

"He’s an excellent executive," said one industry insider. "He’s very smart, very polished and very well-thought-of in the community."

Two sources said Rice’s role at Disney had been diminished by a 2020 reorganization shortly after Chapek became CEO.

On Thursday, Disney board Chair Susan Arnold issued a statement of support for Chapek, who had been under fire from employees and Florida politicians over the company's stance on a bill that would limit discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools. read more

"Bob (Chapek) and his leadership team have the support and confidence of the board," Arnold said.

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine in in Los Angeles, Helen Coster in New York and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Bill Berkrot and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Disney’s under pressure CEO just made his biggest power move to date—and it has tanked morale

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Walt Disney Company on Thursday abruptly fired Peter Rice—the head of the company’s TV division—for being an ill fit with its corporate culture. But while Disney's board threw their support behind CEO Bob Chapek and his ousting of Rice, much of the rest of the world was less impressed.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Former ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Shows Off New Look at Special Event Honoring Betty White

Pauley Perrette, the beloved former NCIS star, showed off a bright, sunflower sort of look to honor the memory of late Betty White and her work with animals. Perrette, aka Abby Sciuto on NCIS, attended the Beastly Ball fundraiser for the Los Angeles Zoo. And it’s probably not a surprise that White, given her love of animals, was a huge supporter of the zoo since its creation 55 years ago. Perrette continues to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
Florida State
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Walden
Person
Peter Rice
Person
Walt Disney
Hello Magazine

Jesse Spencer lands first role following departure from Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire actor Jesse Spencer has landed a brand new role following his departure from the smash-hit NBC franchise. The 43-year-old actor, who played Captain Matthew Casey in the firefighter drama between 2012 and 2021, has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ drama-comedy Last Days of the Space Age which will see him return to his native Australia.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

CBS Boss Addresses Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Of all the shows to get the ax this year, Magnum P.I.'s cancellation at CBS was definitely one of the most surprising. The reboot had run for four seasons when the network cancelled it and, considering that its ratings appeared solid, many questioned the network's decision. Now, we have a bit of clarity in that regard, courtesy of CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shakeup#Walt Disney Television#Abc
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Quits His Job

Married at First Sight alum Al Perkins is trying his hand at a new career. The 25-year-old, who appeared on the most recent season of Australia's version of the popular reality series, has quit his job as a carpenter in order to take on the role of social media influencer full time, Perkins hoping to capitalize on his Married at first Sight Australia fame.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
HollywoodLife

Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera, 39, Sizzles In Black Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kiera Chaplin gave her own spin on “black and white” film when she attended the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner at the Hotel Martinez on Saturday (May 21), part of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Kiera, 39, wore a black glittery gown that featured a cutout slit that gave her some seductive cleavage. She paired the look with a silvery clutch, which matched her glittery earrings. The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — who bore a strong family resemblance to her grandfather and grandmother, Oona O’Neill — completed the outfit with a pair of gold pumps.
MOVIES
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
Mashed

The Real Reason These Chocolate Candies Were Discontinued

If nothing is forever, then what makes candy the exception? Well, it's actually not a deviation from the norm since the very nature of human existence dictates all things must end. Philosophy aside, this notion holds true in the world of sweet snacks. Clearly, despite the near-monolithic presence of candy...
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

Reuters

477K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy