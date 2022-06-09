ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, OH

Chicken City Festival

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoultry Days in Versailles means BBQ chicken, music, and lots of beer. No activist has yet pushed for a name which better describes the industry which put Versailles on the map or spawned the festival. For the record, I hope it never happens. Poultry is a broad term encompassing...

www.dailyadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Advocate

GPL helps put the focus on bees

GREENVILLE — Greenville Public Library is banding together with over 300 libraries nationwide to help save the bees!. Thanks to HHMI Tangled Bank Studios and Nature, GPL has joined the national effort to help these threatened insects flourish once more by partnering in the #PlantWildflowers campaign. The #PlantWildflowers grant...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Vacation Bible School at Castine Church next week

At Zoomerang, the newest Answers VBS, you’ll marvel at the unforgettable wildlife, culture, and beauty of Australia while exploring the wonder and value of life, from the lives of preborn babies to eternal life in the kingdom of God. Castine Church will host VBS June 20 to 24 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day. During this pro-life VBS, kids will discover that life is valuable. From the tiniest to the oldest, each person is made in the image of God—wonderfully designed to know him and live for him! Registration is available on the church website or at the church: https://castine.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1308414 or phone/text: 937-500-0406. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All kids aged 3 (must be potty trained) through sixth grade are welcome to participate.
ARCANUM, OH
Daily Advocate

GNB announces promotions

GREENVILLE — Lisa Martin was recently promoted to Northtown Branch Manager and Loan Officer. Lisa has been with GNB in various capacities for a number of years. Lisa’s promotion provides the opportunity for customers to address borrowing needs at another location. Lisa lives in Greenville with her husband, Tracey. They have two adult children, and two grandchildren.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Buchy guest speaker at DCRWC

GREENVILLE — Former Ohio Rep. Jim Buchy was the guest speaker at the Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) meeting at Shawnee Prairie Nature Center on Monday, June 13. During the program, Buchy talked about his business and political careers, a few of his achievements, and the underlying...
GREENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Greenville, OH
Business
City
Versailles, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Daily Advocate

Commissioners sign Make Music Darke County Proclamation

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to sign a “Make Music Darke County” Proclamation. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. The commissioners approved the allowance of bills for June 9. In the General Fund there is $6,727.52, Outside General...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles Village Council discusses grants, public hearing

GREENVILLE — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss grants and employment. Mike Bowers was in attendance to discuss a state grant application he filed on behalf of the Village of Versailles to replace the Ward Park Swimming Pool equipment including the pool filtration system. “The Village was...
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Arcanum-Butler MS announces honor, merit rolls

ARCANUM — Congratulations to the following students who have achieved Honor Roll and Merit Roll at Arcanum-Butler Middle School for the 4th nine weeks of school year 2021 – 2022. HONOR ROLL (3.5-4.0 GPA) Fifth grade: Truman Angle, Julia Arbogast, Ruby Arnett, Keegan Aultman, Katrina Baker, Mason Baker,...
ARCANUM, OH
Daily Advocate

GGSA Summer Smackdown Softball Tournament Cut Short Due To Weather

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Girls Softball Association hosted its fourth annual GGSA Summer Smackdown softball tournament at Stebbins Field June 10 to 12. The tournament field consisted of travel softball teams from ages 10-16. Most of the teams came from the surrounding counties, while some teams traveled from Indiana and Kentucky.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Vitamins#Sugar#Calories#Food Chemistry#Bbq#Hdl Ldl
Daily Advocate

Versailles man sentenced for domestic violence

GREENVILLE — A Versailles man was sentenced on domestic violence charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Steven M. Karnehm was sentenced Monday on domestic violence charges, a felony of the third degree. During the sentencing, both the state and defense agreed a community control sanction was necessary.
VERSAILLES, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy