In eight months we’ve gotten nowhere!-EA Drainage Chairman Chase Melancon. On October 18, 2021 East Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage District approved a Management Agreement whereby President Clint Cointment would retain some, at the time ill-defined, authority over the District’s yet to be hired Drainage Director. It was the culmination of a failed power grab by six Parish Council members, sitting Ex Officio on the Drainage District, a botched coup attempt designed to oust Cointment. Looking for a way out, unnamed members (we’re laying odds on Aaron Lawler) authored a poorly crafted agreement, unenforceable as evidenced by the abject waste of time that was Monday’s lengthy meeting.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO