Congress & Courts

NC state Sen. introduces amendment to ban gun stores near schools and daycares

By Annette Weston
wpde.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, Wake County — A North Carolina state Senator has introduced an amendment to research a ban on gun shops near schools and daycares. Sen. Natalie Murdock said existing research...

neusenews.com

North Carolina motorists: beware of BAT-mobiles looking for impaired drivers

RALEIGH – North Carolina drivers in all 100 counties should look out for the BAT-mobile cruising their local streets this summer. And this BAT-mobile will have a singular mission – to get impaired drivers off the roads. The BAT-mobile refers to mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Units, used by...
TRAFFIC
State
North Carolina State
WXII 12

Judge: North Carolina health plan must cover transgender treatments

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The North Carolina state employee health plan unlawfully discriminates by excluding treatments for transgender people by refusing to pay for hormone therapy and surgeries, as it once did briefly, a federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs sided with several transgender people or their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL News

How they voted: North Carolina congressional votes for the week of June 3

WASHINGTON—Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted during the past week. INJURED GOVERNMENT WORKERS: The House has passed the Improving Access to Workers Compensation for Injured Federal Workers Act (H.R. 6087), sponsored by Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn. The bill would allow nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide treatment for federal government employees under workers' compensation protocols. Courtney said expanding treatment options would give government workers the same level of access to health care as other workers, particularly in underserved parts of the country. An opponent, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., said "increasing the scope of practice of nurse practitioners or physician assistants can lead to increased healthcare costs." The vote, on June 7, was 325 yeas to 83 nays.
U.S. POLITICS
thewashingtondailynews.com

Commissioners pass resolution on medical marijuana

At their regular meeting on Monday night, the Board of Beaufort County Commissioners passed a resolution (6-1) stating they are opposed to recreational use of marijuana but not opposed to heavily regulated use of medical marijuana. The resolution will be sent to the North Carolina General Assembly. The resolution reads,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

North Carolina authorities’ 24-hour manhunt ends with murder suspect’s arrest in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder was arrested Friday evening by authorities in Robeson County after a 24-hour manhunt involving deputies from two adjoining North Carolina counties, authorities said. David Earlier Wilkins was caught about 9 p.m. after a foot chase, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. He is a suspect […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Next Web

North Carolina’s plan to ban free EV charging is an environmental disgrace

While the US federal government is moving towards standardizing fast-charging infrastructure and installing the first national network of chargers on highways, North Carolina might be going in the opposite direction. NC Representative Keith Kidwell, together with his colleagues, Reps. Ben Moss of Richmond County, Mark Brody of Union County, and...
POLITICS

