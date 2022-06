Rhynn Paulsen returned in mid-December from a study abroad trip to Rome. She called it a transformative experience. She heard about the Rome opportunity when a professor visited the honors chemistry class she took last year. Although she chose to attend St. Thomas for its various study abroad programs, going to Rome was not part of her original plan. A biology major, she chose the program, in part, because it was one of the only trips for sophomores and an easy trip to balance with a STEM workload.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO