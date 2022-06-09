ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Still absent Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Wong (calf) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Placed on injured list

Wong was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right calf strain. Wong has not played since leaving Tuesday's game with a sore calf, and the Brewers ultimately decided to place him on the injured list to free up a roster spot. The move was backdated to Wednesday, so he will be eligible to be activated June 18.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Designated for assignment

Ellis was designated for assignment by the DIamondbacks on Sunday. Ellis has appeared in 34 major-league games over the last two years but hasn't made much of an impact, hitting .134/.268/.207. His absence clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Luke Weaver (elbow) to return from the 60-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Serves as DH again

Varsho started as the designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Phillies. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is still figuring out how to align his lineup after catcher Carson Kelly was activated off the IL on Saturday. While Kelly was out, Varsho could start at catcher while prospect Alek Thomas manned center field, which was Varsho's spot to start the season. Now, with both young hitters in need of consistent at-bats in a crowded outfield, Lovullo placed Varsho at DH and Thomas in center in the two games since Kelly's been back. The DH spot helps, but Lovullo needs to find chances for six outfielders.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealing with cramps

Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Exits with trainer

Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Contract selected by O's

Martin's contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk and he is starting at second base and hitting ninth Saturday against the Royals, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He is getting the start against lefty Daniel Lynch, but may ride the pine against most righties. Ramon Urias was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain, but Tyler Nevin and Rougned Odor figure to start at third and second base, respectively, against righties. Martin, 27, was hitting .294/.382/.442 with one home run and 17 steals in 41 games at Triple-A.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Nearly hits for cycle

Walker went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 13-1 win over Philadelphia. Walker knocked an RBI double in the fifth inning and added a two-run single in the sixth. The three-RBI day matched the total output over his previous 10 games. He improved his slash line to .207/.302/.474 with 31 RBI and 26 extra-base hits through 242 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches two long balls Saturday

Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. Judge got to Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer twice in the contest, swatting solo shots in the first and fifth innings. The slugger capped his performance with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. This was Judge's fifth multi-homer performance of the campaign, and he leads the majors by a wide margin with 24 long balls on the season. Three players are tied for second with 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Pulled after four innings

Skubal (5-3) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings. After pitching well through the first three innings, Skubal was touched up for four runs in the fourth. He allowed four extra-base hits and needed 34 pitches to complete the frame. It was the most runs given up in a start by the lefty since April 28, ending a streak of seven straight starts in which he pitched at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old is still having an excellent year with a 2.71 ERA and 75:12 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Texas.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Wade (knee) is being held back from his scheduled rehab assignment due to left hamstring tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Wade was expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, but he was unable to being playing in minor-league games due to his hamstring issue. The 28-year-old will be re-evaluated Monday, and it's possible that he reports to Sacramento sometime next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Nursing shoulder injury

Zunino is managing a left shoulder injury and could be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unknown, but Rene Pinto is joining the team in Minnesota on Friday for depth behind the plate. Zunino is 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts over his past eight contests, though it's unclear how much of a factor the shoulder issue has played in his recent struggles, Francisco Mejia should work as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop if Zunino indeed lands on the shelf.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Mark Mathias: Recalled by Brewers

Mathias was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. Mathias appeared in a couple games for the Brewers in late May before heading back to Nashville, but he was brought back Saturday to take the roster spot of Kolten Wong (calf), who landed on the injured list. Mathias will provide infield depth for the Brewers until Wong is ready to return.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Designated for assignment

Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Saturday. Fernandez spent a day on the big-league roster in late April but didn't get into a game. His only big-league experience came last season, when he allowed eight runs in 6.2 innings of relief while striking out four batters and walking four.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Exits after collision

Moran left Saturday's game against the Cardinals with a head injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson banged his chin on Moran's head, and while Carlson stayed in, Moran had to exit. Alejo Lopez replaced him with Brandon Drury sliding over to first base.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Activated, starting Friday

Rendon (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Friday against the Mets, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Rendon resumed hitting in a cage while also taking groundballs recently, and he's been cleared to start at third base during Friday's series opener against the Mets. The 32-year-old was sidelined since May 27 but will reclaim his job as the Angels' everyday third baseman now that he's been activated. Over 41 games prior to his absence, he slashed .242/.335/.403 with five homers, 23 RBI, 15 runs and two stolen bases.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Matthew Boyd: Scheduled to face hitters Monday

Boyd (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Boyd has been throwing 40-pitch bullpen sessions since April and has been able to mix in all of his pitches. The southpaw has spent the start of the season recovering from left flexor tendon surgery that he underwent last September, but he'll likely be able to begin a rehab assignment soon before rejoining the Giants in late June or early July.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Exits with apparent injury

Longoria exited Friday's game against the Dodgers in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Longoria slowly ran to first base after grounding out in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday, and he was replaced defensively to begin the fifth. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-2 with a double, a run and an RBI. The nature and severity of Longoria's injury aren't yet clear.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Dealing with tight shoulder

Knebel experienced tightness in his shoulder while warming up during Saturday's game against Arizona, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Knebel ultimately wasn't called upon to close the game, as the Phillies scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to extend their lead to 4-0, but it looks as though the veteran righty probably wouldn't have entered even if the lead remained at three runs. He'll be evaluated Sunday, with a trip to the injured list seemingly a possibility. Seranthony Dominguez's numbers suggest he deserves the first shot at the closer role should Knebel be forced to miss time, though seniority could grant Brad Hand and his 127 career saves the opportunity instead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

