F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – free bets, best offers, preview and tips as Charles Leclerc chases Max Verstappen at the top

THE Formula One season continues this weekend as the field head for Azerbaijan.

Max Verstappen takes a nine-point World Championship lead into Sunday’s race having finished third in Monaco last time out.

That podium finish ended a three-race winning streak which saw him storm to the top of the points standings.

He is the 11/10 favourite with Betfair to win in Baku this Sunday lunchtime, with Charles Leclerc just behind at 7/4.

Leclerc started on pole in Monaco before only managing a fourth-placed finished, after also surrendering the No1 spot in the Spanish Grand Prix two starts back.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez came through to claim the win in Monaco to close the gap on the two leaders at the top.

Perez came from third sport on the grid to claim his first win of the season having had three runner-up finishes.

Carlos Sainz has two podium finishes in his last three races and will be eyeing this race as one to make the breakthrough for the season.

The Ferrari driver is in fifth spot in the Driver’s Championship and has been cut adrift from the top three alongside George Russell.

Russell kept up his run of finishing in the top five in every race so far this season in Monaco.

Sainz splits the Mercedes pair in the standings, with Lewis Hamilton sixth in the championship.

His miserable season continued last time out with an eighth-placed finish in Monaco.

SunSport tip for Azerbaijan – Charles Leclerc to win at 7/4 with Betfair – HERE*

