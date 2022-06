College football is volatile. Coaches come and go, heading to bed employed by one team, only to wake up the next day looking for a job. While it may not always be that dramatic, there are few occupations — in the world outside of life and death — that demand such a high level of performance in such a short period of time. Win and you stay, lose and you might be on the chopping block.

