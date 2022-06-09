ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why ‘Danger Zone’ Singer Kenny Loggins Accused Garth Brooks of Copying His Song

By Emily Morgan
 4 days ago
Kenny Loggins was once unhappy with “The Dance” singer Garth Brooks. Recently, the “Danger Zone” singer aired his grievances with the country music singer in his new memoir, Still Alright, which hits stands on June 15.

Decades ago, in 1993, Loggins received a call from guitarist Guy Thomas, who told him he thought Brooks’ 1993 song “Standing Outside the Fire” sounded much like “Conviction of the Heart.” Loggins and Thomas wrote the song for Loggins’ 1991 album Leap of Faith.

Immediately after listening, Thomas wanted to sue Brooks. First, however, Loggins wanted to make sure their bases were covered. According to Loggins, he hoped they could “reach an understanding without need for lawyers.”

Later, Brooks allegedly admitted to the singer that he plagiarized the song. As a result, Loggins thought Brooks would agree to give him and Thomas a portion of the revenue made from “Standing Outside the Fire.” However, the “Meet Me Halfway” signer thought wrong.

“Garth didn’t like that idea at all,” Loggins wrote in his memoir. “His tone grew steely and defensive.”

After Brooks refused to come to the proverbial table, Loggins and Thomas sued Brooks for $5 million. At the court hearing, Brooks allegedly showed up with his guitar, but the judge stopped him and called them into his chambers. When the judge and songwriters walked in, Brooks “was ready to settle,” according to Loggins.

Although Loggins didn’t give more details, Brooks publicly admitted to settling with the singer. “Afterward, he said publicly something like, ‘Sometimes. you just have to pay to get people off your back,'” Loggins wrote. “I let that one go. I haven’t seen him since.”

In 1998, outlets reported that their agreement came just an hour before Brooks was set to testify. Even though the jury was there and lawyers made opening statements, Brooks’ attorney revealed that “The matter has been amicably resolved.”

Kenny Loggins details pain pill addiction in new memoir, Still Alright

In his memoir, the now 74-year-old also wrote about his addiction to pills. He found himself addicted to the medication after he and his wife, Julia Cooper, divorced in 2004.

Loggins detailed the sad ending of his marriage to Cooper in the memoir. After a doctor prescribed Loggins benzodiazepines to deal with his anxiety and depression, the singer struggled with addiction.

However, he sought help and learned “how difficult” detox was. According to the “Footloose” singer Wellbutrin helped him get clean. “That helped me ease off the Ativan, and within a few weeks I was able to live without it,” he wrote in Still Alright.

Tragically, nearly five years after kicking the habit, Kenny Loggins yet again became addicted to painkillers after a routine cyst-removal surgery.

Although he fell off the wagon, he got inspiration from his youngest daughter, Hana. After she once saw him terrified because he had left a prescription at home, he agreed to check into a detox center and got himself clean for the last time.

